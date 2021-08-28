Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Anthony's Nose Hike (Vigorous)

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Lets' have another fun hiking adventure this Sat. by hiking in Garrison . We will meet at the Garrison Metro North Train Station at 9:06, and then shuttle all the cars and passengers to the trail head. The hike is not suitable for hikers who want to run, or slow hikers that want to stroll, . The leader determines the pace, number of stops, and the duration of stops. Hiking boots and backpacks are required. Also bring your lunch and 4 liters of water per person. This is an all day hike that starts at 9:06 and ends at approximately 3:00 if all goes well. Expect a 10-mile hike, graded as vigorous by the current rating system and 3D10 by the prior codes. We start on the AT, and then take the Anthony's Nose trail to the top of Anthony's Nose, then we just retrace our steeps. . Trans. 5C, but take the early 7:45 train that arrives in Garrison at 9:06. Drivers meet at the Garrison Train Station. I will be taking the train, and be in the last car . I will be wearing a wide brimmed tan hat, red AMC leader's shirt; green pants, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips, and a large green pack. If you don't know where to get off on the train, get in the last car and follow me. If you get lost at the train station or come late I won't wait. . No dogs allowed on hike. Rain or extreme heat cancels. Leader: Joe Nigro 718-331-6148 (7:30-9:30 PM) Joeni1@msn.com Despite the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions - out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Hiking Boots#Overview Lets#Joeni1 Msn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking Owl's Head Mountain

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an 18-mile scenic out-and-back hike up Owl's Head Mountain (3,000' elevation gain). Owl's Head is one of the NH 48 4,000 footers. Weather permitting, we will enjoy a hike through the Pemigewasset Wilderness with some views of Little Haystack, Lincoln, and Lafayette along the way. We will be hiking via the Lincoln Woods Trail, Lincoln Brook Trail and Owl's Head Path. While the trail runs along old railroad beds for a good portion of the hike, the Owl's Head Path is a steep accent making this hike strenuous. In addition to sturdy hiking footwear and layers of appropriate hiking clothing (no cotton), you should be prepared for sudden weather changes. The following is a list of required and/or recommended gear: water - at least 2 liters, lunch and trail snacks (pack extra, just in case), rain jacket and pants trekking poles, water shoes, personal first aid kit and medications, toilet paper and plastic bag --carry in, carry out, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat or visor, insect repellent, extra layers and extra wool socks, gloves (note: rubber garden gloves are ideal for wet days), headlamp or flashlight. This is a registered hike, requiring online registration and waiver signing. Each participant must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you complete the online registration, one of the leaders, either Bill or George, will contact you. Upon registration confirmation, you will be informed of the hike details-- trailhead parking and meeting time approximately one week before the hike. If adverse weather conditions are predicted, the hiking route may be modified, will be postponed to August 28th, or it will be cancelled altogether. All hikers will be contacted as early as possible. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Note: Because of the early start, some hikers may choose to make overnight arrangements at nearby Hancock or Big Rock Campgrounds.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Two Nights at Galehead Hut with FortyPlus

Registration is required for this activity. Two nights (Thursday, Friday) at Galehead Hut. We'll go in and out 4.7 miles, 2250 feet elevation gain on the Gale River and Garfield Ridge trails. Friday we will pick a hike based on the weather and the group's inclination, perhaps the Bonds! Bunks on guaranteed until July 19th - please register and book by then. Booking information will be sent when you have been accepted on the trip.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

Southern California’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Beachside Spot With More Than 150 Glorious Campsites

San Elijo State Beach Campground is a popular camping destination in Del Mar. It is located inside San Elijo State Beach, just 20 miles north of San Diego on the Southern California coastline. To enjoy this outdoor haven, be sure to reserve your campsite up to six months in advance of the arrival date. What […] The post Southern California’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Beachside Spot With More Than 150 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Pittsburgh, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Buzzard Swamp: Prime Spot for Hiking, Biking, and Fishing (Mon., 8/23/21)

Buzzard Swamp deceives. Rather than a bog for the foulest of fowl, Buzzard Swamp is an expansive and lush habitat for myriad wildlife. Allegheny National Forest and Pennsylvania Game Commission cooperatively manage it. Visitors can hike, mountain-bike, fish, and (during colder times) cross-country ski. 11.2 miles of trails bend around 15 man-made ponds inhabited by frogs and snakes. Other potential animal sightings include bears, beavers, deer, and even bald eagles. Visit during the spring waterfowl migration, and see 20 to 25 different species of birds. Although the trails are mostly flat, they are not marked by diamond trail markers, save the Songbird Sojourn Interpretive Trail. Bring a map and look for “You Are Here” signs throughout the journey. Motorized vehicles, including motorized boats, are prohibited. There are two entrances to Buzzard Swamp: the northern trailhead is on Forest Road 376, and the southern trailhead is on Forest Road 157. Buzzard Swamp is a few miles from Marienville, just two hours from Pittsburgh.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

20s/30s Neutaconkanut Hill Park After Work Hike and Ice Cream Trip

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett 20s/30s (20-40 year olds) for a quick 2.5 mile hike through neutaconkanut park in Providence. The largest park in Providence, is has deep woods, hills, an abandoned ski area, streams, and great views of Providence. Hikers must have hiked similar distances recently and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hiking boots or running shoes with good tread required along with 1 liter of water. No dogs allowed on the hike. Optional trip to get ice cream afterwards.
New York City, NYPosted by
Indy100

14 of the most dramatic scenes as floods pummel New York and tornadoes rip through New Jersey

New York subway stations were submerged in water and streets transformed into rivers as record-breaking rain and flash flooding hit the city on Wednesday night.In nearby New Jersey and Pennsylvania, tornadoes tore past houses as the remains of the devastating Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc across the US East Coast.At least 45 people are confirmed to have died across New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania. New York Gov Kathy Hochul spoke to CNN this morning and said: “There’s going to be a massive cleanup. I would urge people to stay home, check on your neighbors, make sure they’re OK.”At...
New York City, NYwearebreakingnews.com

The New York Floods, In Pictures

At least eight people have died as a result of the strong storms that hit the states of New Jersey and New York on the east coast of the United States in recent hours, according to police sources. In New York City, which is in an emergency situation, there have...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!

Comments / 0

Community Policy