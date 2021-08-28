News wrap: Top stories in Ann Arbor
(ANN ARBOR, MI) The news in Ann Arbor never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ann Arbor area, click here.
Woman convicted in fatal bar night stabbing loses court appeal
ANN ARBOR, MI – A woman sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing another woman she accused of flirting with her boyfriend at an Ann Arbor bar will stay in prison. The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Carla Kay Cole Thursday, Aug. 26. Cole was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, as well as other felony charges, for the 2018 fatal stabbing of Crystal Ludwig outside an Ann Arbor bar and grill. Read more
Wow! I'm very sorry this happened, but that is not a LIFE sentence, First Degree Murder case. I'm sure the DA offered a deal; but, even though she didn't take it, LIFE is a stretch...
3 replies
Life isn't a stretch. She was still angry when she got in the car from the bar and stopped the car went around to the passenger side to attack her. Probable chance it will be fatal if stabbed in the chest. Looks like the boyfriend will get his pick of a new woman while the ex sits in prison.
Contractor blows whistle on alleged asbestos issue at Ann Arbor elementary schools
A local contractor is blowing the whistle on what he says are some dangerous exposures to the cancer-causing material at some Ann Arbor elementary schools that have been under construction. Read more
Why didn’t you do your journalist job and name all the A2 schools of concern.
Ann Arbor suicide prevention nonprofit hosting 24-hour virtual fundraiser
ANN ARBOR, MI -Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit Garrett’s Space is hosting a 24-hour livestream fundraiser featuring musical performances, inspirational speakers, yoga, fitness and meditation classes. The second Go 24 for Garrett’s Space event will raise funds to support the nonprofit’s wellness program and establish a holistically focused residential center... Read more
No Benefit Found for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma in High-Risk Outpatients
HealthDay News — Infusion of COVID-19 convalescent plasma with a high titer of antibodies does not prevent COVID-19 progression in outpatients at high risk for severe disease, according to a study published online August 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Frederick K. Korley, MD, PhD, from the University... Read more