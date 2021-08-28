Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

News wrap: Top stories in Ann Arbor

Posted by 
Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 6 days ago

(ANN ARBOR, MI) The news in Ann Arbor never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ann Arbor area, click here.

Ann Arbor / mlive.com

Woman convicted in fatal bar night stabbing loses court appeal

Woman convicted in fatal bar night stabbing loses court appeal

ANN ARBOR, MI – A woman sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing another woman she accused of flirting with her boyfriend at an Ann Arbor bar will stay in prison. The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Carla Kay Cole Thursday, Aug. 26. Cole was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, as well as other felony charges, for the 2018 fatal stabbing of Crystal Ludwig outside an Ann Arbor bar and grill. Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow! I'm very sorry this happened, but that is not a LIFE sentence, First Degree Murder case. I'm sure the DA offered a deal; but, even though she didn't take it, LIFE is a stretch...

3 replies

avatar

Life isn't a stretch. She was still angry when she got in the car from the bar and stopped the car went around to the passenger side to attack her. Probable chance it will be fatal if stabbed in the chest. Looks like the boyfriend will get his pick of a new woman while the ex sits in prison.

Ann Arbor / wxyz.com

Contractor blows whistle on alleged asbestos issue at Ann Arbor elementary schools

Contractor blows whistle on alleged asbestos issue at Ann Arbor elementary schools

A local contractor is blowing the whistle on what he says are some dangerous exposures to the cancer-causing material at some Ann Arbor elementary schools that have been under construction. Read more

Comments
avatar

Why didn’t you do your journalist job and name all the A2 schools of concern.

Ann Arbor / mlive.com

Ann Arbor suicide prevention nonprofit hosting 24-hour virtual fundraiser

Ann Arbor suicide prevention nonprofit hosting 24-hour virtual fundraiser

ANN ARBOR, MI -Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit Garrett’s Space is hosting a 24-hour livestream fundraiser featuring musical performances, inspirational speakers, yoga, fitness and meditation classes. The second Go 24 for Garrett’s Space event will raise funds to support the nonprofit’s wellness program and establish a holistically focused residential center... Read more

Ann Arbor / empr.com

No Benefit Found for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma in High-Risk Outpatients

No Benefit Found for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma in High-Risk Outpatients

HealthDay News — Infusion of COVID-19 convalescent plasma with a high titer of antibodies does not prevent COVID-19 progression in outpatients at high risk for severe disease, according to a study published online August 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Frederick K. Korley, MD, PhD, from the University... Read more

Comments / 0

 

With Ann Arbor News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
