News wrap: Top stories in Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) The news in Ann Arbor never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ann Arbor area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Woman convicted in fatal bar night stabbing loses court appeal ANN ARBOR, MI – A woman sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing another woman she accused of flirting with her boyfriend at an Ann Arbor bar will stay in prison. The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Carla Kay Cole Thursday, Aug. 26. Cole was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, as well as other felony charges, for the 2018 fatal stabbing of Crystal Ludwig outside an Ann Arbor bar and grill. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Contractor blows whistle on alleged asbestos issue at Ann Arbor elementary schools A local contractor is blowing the whistle on what he says are some dangerous exposures to the cancer-causing material at some Ann Arbor elementary schools that have been under construction. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Ann Arbor suicide prevention nonprofit hosting 24-hour virtual fundraiser ANN ARBOR, MI -Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit Garrett’s Space is hosting a 24-hour livestream fundraiser featuring musical performances, inspirational speakers, yoga, fitness and meditation classes. The second Go 24 for Garrett’s Space event will raise funds to support the nonprofit’s wellness program and establish a holistically focused residential center... Read more

LOCAL PICK