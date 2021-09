My hunting experience with a handgun is very limited. I’ve hunted with everything from a flintlock to an air rifle through the years but to date, my experience hunting with a handgun tally up to two hunts, on took place about 30 years ago up in Jack County, Texas. My long time friend Larry Weishuhn was the reason for my interest in handgun hunting back then. I watched Larry hunt with his single shot TC Contender and decided I wanted to give this type hunting a try. Soon the UPS man or whoever delivered packages back in those days knocked on my door and delivered a Contender in 7-30 Waters caliber. I killed a little boar that fell into an alligator infested stock tank (fodder for another column) with my new handgun. I shot the Contender enough to become proficient with it but this was my single hunt with a ‘pistol’ until last week.