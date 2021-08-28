News wrap: Top stories in Youngstown
Grant R. Blue
December 28, 1935 ~ August 17, 2021 (age 85) Grant R. Blue, 85, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at Hospice House. Grant was born December 28, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Lulu Bentley and Terry E. Blue Sr. He served 6 years in the US Airforce and worked for Packard Electric for 30 years . He was a member of the American Legion post and VFW post of Girard. Grant married the love of his life and his soul mate, Dorothy A. Clay on September 28, 1958 . Read more
Francis "Frank" R. Stifter
February 2, 1951 ~ August 24, 2021 (age 70) Francis R. “Frank” Stifter, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life at 3:11 AM Tuesday, August 24, 2021, while surrounded by the love of his family, as a patient in St. Joseph’s Health Center, Warren, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 70. Read more
Laura "Lori" Skidmore Carson
May 5th, 1964 - August 12th, 2021. Myrtle Beach, S.C.--Laura “Lori” Carson, 57, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born May 5, 1964, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Clarence and Geraldine Willmitch Skidmore. Read more
Allan Francis Hollern
Allan Francis Hollern, 68, of Farrell passed away early Monday morning, August 23, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, OH. Allan was born January 27, 1953, in Sharon, a son of Donald “Archie” and Jean (Hollis) Hollern. He attended Farrell High School and also completed his welding training at New Castle School of Trades. Read more
