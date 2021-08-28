Cancel
Youngstown, OH

News wrap: Top stories in Youngstown

Youngstown News Watch
 6 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Youngstown.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Youngstown / mahoningmatters.com

Grant R. Blue

December 28, 1935 ~ August 17, 2021 (age 85) Grant R. Blue, 85, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at Hospice House. Grant was born December 28, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Lulu Bentley and Terry E. Blue Sr. He served 6 years in the US Airforce and worked for Packard Electric for 30 years . He was a member of the American Legion post and VFW post of Girard. Grant married the love of his life and his soul mate, Dorothy A. Clay on September 28, 1958 . Read more

Warren / mahoningmatters.com

Francis "Frank" R. Stifter

February 2, 1951 ~ August 24, 2021 (age 70) Francis R. “Frank” Stifter, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life at 3:11 AM Tuesday, August 24, 2021, while surrounded by the love of his family, as a patient in St. Joseph’s Health Center, Warren, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 70. Read more

Youngstown / mahoningmatters.com

Laura "Lori" Skidmore Carson

May 5th, 1964 - August 12th, 2021. Myrtle Beach, S.C.--Laura “Lori” Carson, 57, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born May 5, 1964, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Clarence and Geraldine Willmitch Skidmore. Read more

Youngstown / mahoningmatters.com

Allan Francis Hollern

Allan Francis Hollern, 68, of Farrell passed away early Monday morning, August 23, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, OH. Allan was born January 27, 1953, in Sharon, a son of Donald “Archie” and Jean (Hollis) Hollern. He attended Farrell High School and also completed his welding training at New Castle School of Trades. Read more

Youngstown News Watch

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

