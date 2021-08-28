News wrap: Top stories in Youngstown

Grant R. Blue

December 28, 1935 ~ August 17, 2021 (age 85) Grant R. Blue, 85, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at Hospice House. Grant was born December 28, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Lulu Bentley and Terry E. Blue Sr. He served 6 years in the US Airforce and worked for Packard Electric for 30 years . He was a member of the American Legion post and VFW post of Girard. Grant married the love of his life and his soul mate, Dorothy A. Clay on September 28, 1958 . Read more