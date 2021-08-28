Top Flint news stories

Flint Bishop receives $1M for taxiway, snow removal equipment

The Flint Bishop International Airport received a $1 million federal grant to upgrade its taxiway and purchase snow removal equipment. “Improving our infrastructure keeps our community connected to the global economy. I am proud to announce this federal grant for Flint Bishop International Airport to provide much-needed improvements to the airport,” said Congressman Kildee. “By enhancing our local airport, we will make sure to keep mid-Michigan connected to the rest of the U.S. and the world. I am grateful to the workers at Flint Bishop International Airport who work hard every day to provide quality service to passengers as they travel. Read more