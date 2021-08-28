Cancel
Flint, MI

Top Flint news stories

Posted by 
Flint Digest
Flint Digest
 6 days ago

(FLINT, MI) Here are today's top stories from the Flint area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Flint / mlive.com

Flint councilman objects to city garnishment of his wages

Flint councilman objects to city garnishment of his wages

FLINT, MI -- Flint Councilman Eric Mays wants a hearing in federal court before his wages are garnished by the city. Mays, who was ordered to pay the city’s legal fees in connection to a failed federal lawsuit he brought against Mayor Sheldon Neeley and others inside City Hall, filed an objection to the garnishment on Aug. 11, saying he “had no idea” that the lawsuit filed on his behalf was frivolous. Read more

avatar

hes got to go hes such a problem don't pay his taxed, got away with drunk driving come on people what has he done for flint ... I'll wait.

avatar

They want him out the way, so there won't be anyone to keep them from destroying FLINT.

Flint / mlive.com

Mother to hold backpack giveaway, starts foundation in honor of son killed in Flint Township shooting

Mother to hold backpack giveaway, starts foundation in honor of son killed in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TWP., MI -- Jacari La’Vuan Roberts, a 21-year-old man killed in a July shooting in Flint Township, was a giver with a “heart of gold,” his mother said. Casey Burnette is working to keep the memory of her son alive by creating the JLR Foundation dedicated to service to the community. Read more

Flint / wnem.com

Flint Bishop receives $1M for taxiway, snow removal equipment

Flint Bishop receives $1M for taxiway, snow removal equipment

The Flint Bishop International Airport received a $1 million federal grant to upgrade its taxiway and purchase snow removal equipment. “Improving our infrastructure keeps our community connected to the global economy. I am proud to announce this federal grant for Flint Bishop International Airport to provide much-needed improvements to the airport,” said Congressman Kildee. “By enhancing our local airport, we will make sure to keep mid-Michigan connected to the rest of the U.S. and the world. I am grateful to the workers at Flint Bishop International Airport who work hard every day to provide quality service to passengers as they travel. Read more

Niles / leaderpub.com

Raymond Basore, 83, of Niles

Raymond Basore, 83, of Niles

Raymond H. Basore, 83, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Riveridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Niles. He was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Flint, Michigan to the late Newton H. and Ruby (Bell) Basore. Raymond graduated from Technical High School and furthered his education... Read more

