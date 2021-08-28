What's up: Leading stories in Topeka

(TOPEKA, KS) The news in Topeka never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Topeka area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A friend of the man who was shot and killed at a South Topeka motel earlier this week is asking people to not judge him by his past. Fred Morrisette was on Facebook when he saw the news his friend James Epps Jr. was shot and killed. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Kansas High Court orders district court to reopen Mario Chalmers child support case TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finding that a district court did, in fact, have jurisdiction over a child support case of former KU basketball player Mario Chalmers, the Kansas Supreme Court has ordered that the case be reopened. According to the Kansas Supreme Court, in the matter of Appeal No.... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Kansas Man Ruled Competent to Stand Trial for Alleged Murder of 2-Year-Old Daughter Who Died of Malnutrition A state judge in Kansas on Tuesday ruled that a man charged with murdering his 2-year-old daughter was mentally competent to stand trial for allegedly allowing the toddler to die of malnutrition. According to a report from the Topeka Capital-Journal, Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish determined that Jeffrey J.... Read more

LOCAL PICK