What's up: Leading stories in Topeka

Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A friend of the man who was shot and killed at a South Topeka motel earlier this week is asking people to not judge him by his past. Fred Morrisette was on Facebook when he saw the news his friend James Epps Jr. was shot and killed.
Kansas High Court orders district court to reopen Mario Chalmers child support case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finding that a district court did, in fact, have jurisdiction over a child support case of former KU basketball player Mario Chalmers, the Kansas Supreme Court has ordered that the case be reopened. According to the Kansas Supreme Court, in the matter of Appeal No....
Kansas Man Ruled Competent to Stand Trial for Alleged Murder of 2-Year-Old Daughter Who Died of Malnutrition
A state judge in Kansas on Tuesday ruled that a man charged with murdering his 2-year-old daughter was mentally competent to stand trial for allegedly allowing the toddler to die of malnutrition. According to a report from the Topeka Capital-Journal, Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish determined that Jeffrey J....
COVID-19 case numbers, school clusters increase in KDHE report
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 cases continue rising in Kansas, and the state's weekly cluster report reflects the trend in K-thru-12 schools. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment's update Wednesday shows 3,478 new cases since Monday, with 37 deaths reported and 101 new hospitalizations. Their weekly cluster update shows...