Topeka, KS

What's up: Leading stories in Topeka

Posted by 
Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 6 days ago

(TOPEKA, KS) The news in Topeka never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Topeka area, click here.

Topeka / wibw.com

Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together

Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A friend of the man who was shot and killed at a South Topeka motel earlier this week is asking people to not judge him by his past. Fred Morrisette was on Facebook when he saw the news his friend James Epps Jr. was shot and killed. Read more

avatar

Sin aka James was trying to change his life around and what hurts the most he just came back from nedeaska and he was staying at travlers and we all that travlers has a bad reputation but fr he had every back up here everybody so he will be totally miss and never forgot promise you that on everything. Rip sin love you n miss you

1 like

Topeka / wibw.com

Kansas High Court orders district court to reopen Mario Chalmers child support case

Kansas High Court orders district court to reopen Mario Chalmers child support case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finding that a district court did, in fact, have jurisdiction over a child support case of former KU basketball player Mario Chalmers, the Kansas Supreme Court has ordered that the case be reopened. According to the Kansas Supreme Court, in the matter of Appeal No.... Read more

avatar

Who cares! This is a personal issue and just because he’s an athlete doesn’t mean it is everyone else’s business!

2 likes 1 reply

Kansas / msn.com

Kansas Man Ruled Competent to Stand Trial for Alleged Murder of 2-Year-Old Daughter Who Died of Malnutrition

Kansas Man Ruled Competent to Stand Trial for Alleged Murder of 2-Year-Old Daughter Who Died of Malnutrition

A state judge in Kansas on Tuesday ruled that a man charged with murdering his 2-year-old daughter was mentally competent to stand trial for allegedly allowing the toddler to die of malnutrition. According to a report from the Topeka Capital-Journal, Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish determined that Jeffrey J.... Read more

Topeka / kwch.com

COVID-19 case numbers, school clusters increase in KDHE report

COVID-19 case numbers, school clusters increase in KDHE report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 cases continue rising in Kansas, and the state’s weekly cluster report reflects the trend in K-thru-12 schools. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s update Wednesday shows 3,478 new cases since Monday, with 37 deaths reported and 101 new hospitalizations. Their weekly cluster update shows... Read more

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

