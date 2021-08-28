Trending local news in Fort Collins

(FORT COLLINS, CO) The news in Fort Collins never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Fort Collins’ Favorite Rio to Move Into Rove/Element for 6 Months A kitchen fire at the legendary Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in Old Town in late July forced the restaurant to close, Now, a reprieve from a neighbor. Until about June of 2022, folks looking to enjoy The Rio will be entering into the establishment currently known as ROVE /Element, which was formally the Mainline location, which was an Old Chicago for decades. Read more

Fort Collins Labor Day Forecast: Could Be Cool and Rainy Hurricanes in the south could bring moisture along with cooler temps to Colorado just ahead of Labor Day weekend. CBS4 Denver is reporting that tropical storms developing into hurricanes to the south, like Nora near Baja California, will likely cause rain thousands of miles away here in Colorado. According to The Weather Channel, on Thursday, September 2, the high will only reach 78 degrees with isolated thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday are expected to be the same with a high of 80 degrees. Read more

Loveland police facing civil lawsuit for officer who shot a dog in 2019 Editor’s Warning: Video footage of the incident included in this article is graphic. The Loveland Police Department now faces a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2019 incident where an officer shot a roughly 1-year-old dog who later had to be euthanized. The lawsuit was made public by attorney Sarah Schielke... Read more

