Fort Collins, CO

Trending local news in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 6 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) The news in Fort Collins never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Fort Collins / newcountry991.com

Fort Collins' Favorite Rio to Move Into Rove/Element for 6 Months

Fort Collins’ Favorite Rio to Move Into Rove/Element for 6 Months

A kitchen fire at the legendary Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in Old Town in late July forced the restaurant to close, Now, a reprieve from a neighbor. Until about June of 2022, folks looking to enjoy The Rio will be entering into the establishment currently known as ROVE /Element, which was formally the Mainline location, which was an Old Chicago for decades. Read more

Fort Collins / newcountry991.com

Fort Collins Labor Day Forecast: Could Be Cool and Rainy

Fort Collins Labor Day Forecast: Could Be Cool and Rainy

Hurricanes in the south could bring moisture along with cooler temps to Colorado just ahead of Labor Day weekend. CBS4 Denver is reporting that tropical storms developing into hurricanes to the south, like Nora near Baja California, will likely cause rain thousands of miles away here in Colorado. According to The Weather Channel, on Thursday, September 2, the high will only reach 78 degrees with isolated thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday are expected to be the same with a high of 80 degrees. Read more

Loveland / greeleytribune.com

Loveland police facing civil lawsuit for officer who shot a dog in 2019

Loveland police facing civil lawsuit for officer who shot a dog in 2019

Editor’s Warning: Video footage of the incident included in this article is graphic. The Loveland Police Department now faces a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2019 incident where an officer shot a roughly 1-year-old dog who later had to be euthanized. The lawsuit was made public by attorney Sarah Schielke... Read more

Colorado / csurams.com

Rams Ready for Home Opener

Rams Ready for Home Opener

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Already the first Colorado State athletic team to compete in the 2021-22 year and now the first to host a game, the soccer team will play South Dakota in the Rams' home opener Thursday at 4 p.m. on the CSU Soccer Field. "Everybody is excited to... Read more

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local News
