Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Woodbine Results Saturday August 28th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

5th-$100,532, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.320, 46.030, 1:10.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.450. Winner: B F, 2, by More Than Ready-Lady Shakespeare. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. 121313-hd5-½2-½1-½A. Gallardo17.2010.005.307.60. Guileful121622-1½2-½1-½2-3½S. Husbands10.706.1010.40. Everyday Magic118936-hd6-13-1½3-1P. Husbands4.607.20. Hallanvaara118588-48-47-hd4-nkJ. Hoyte104.25. Swoop to Finish118157-27-16-½5-1½E. Wilson1.05. Join the Dance121264-hd4-hd8-66-¾R. Hernandez3.65. Rosie Amor121475-13-15-½7-½K. Nicholls75.80.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Attfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodbine#Turf#Hallanvaara118588#R#Trifecta#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Timonium-7-Add

7th_$49,680, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear. Off 3:42. Time 1:19.27. Fast. Scratched_Tam Char. Also Ran_Princess Kokachin, Tweet Away Robin. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-1-1-1/5) 4 Correct Paid $197.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-1/5) 3 Correct Paid $52.75. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $17.20. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $11.70. $1 Superfecta (1-4-2-3) paid $174.40. $1 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $56.40.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

2nd-$16,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.170, 46.470, 1:11.830, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.310. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Custom for Carlos-Aunt Kat Kat. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Custom Kat123254-44-4½3-½1-hdP. Cotto, Jr.1.00. Relax Town118321-½1-hd1-hd2-2A. Broussard5.30. The Thimble118113-hd2-1½2-1½3-nkJ. Dominguez13.80. Wise Guy118432-½3-1½4-54-7D. Saenz1.60. Callthewolfe118545-1½5-5½5-45-18G. Melancon11.90. Zarazi123666666K. Smith21.70. 2 (2)Custom Kat4.002.802.20.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

5th-$23,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 46.830, 1:11.510, 1:24.320, 00.000, 1:37.550. Diamond Blitz125421-2½1-51-41-42-noA. Espinoza1.20. Respect the Hustle123114-23-14-13-hd3-¾W. Antongeorgi III2.80. Holy Ghost123365-25-85-154-½4-1¾F. Alvarado4.40. Alvaaro123643-hd4-2½3-hd5-205-28E. Roman13.00. Colour Me Happy1212566666I. Orozco6.10. 5 (5)Nowhere Man23.008.203.80. 4 (4)Diamond Blitz3.602.60. 1 (1)Respect the Hustle3.00. $0.5 Pick 5...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ellis Park Results Combined Friday

1st_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., cloudy. Off 12:51. Time 1:02.89. Firm. Scratched_Another Rachel. Also Ran_Venus in Furs, Beyond a Million, Mapped Out, Decaf. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $29.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $14.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$15,500,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Early Entries, Wednesday September 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Moody Woman , 120A. Bocachica2-x-xAnthony Farrior. 2Two Step Sally , 120D. Araujo2-x-xTina Malgarini-Mawing. 3I B Nasty (L), 120F. Peltroche5-3-5Gregory Viands. 4Love California (L), 120R. Latchmanx-x-xJohn McKee. 5Hannahs Red Ruby (L), 120V. Rodriguez2-4-4Michael Sterling. 6Jack's Ruca (L), 120J. Villegas4-6-xMichelle Knoblauch-Perez. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 2nd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 3rd_$2,337, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 1½mi. 4th_$3,012, hcp, 3YO up, 1. 5th_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 6th_$5,422, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi. Va Rapido Stakes Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile. Toque Y Rotacion128Kai132. Levantate Bebe121Sound Court110. Pastrami121Juan Es Bravo130.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Early Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Larry's Legend (L), 121W. Barnett9-7-5Jeffrey Metz20/1. 4Head for Business (L), 124K. Desormeaux2-4-2Robert Hess, Jr.7/2. 5Wearenotbadpeople (L), 121E. Maldonado2-x-xRyan Hanson5/2. 6So Cal Memory (L), 121F. Prat7-x-xPeter Miller4/1. 7Irresistibly Sexy (L), 121T. Pereira3-x-xIan Kruljac5/1. 8Pick Your Bid (L), 121M. Gutierrez5-3-7Antonio Garcia30/1. 9Warrens Candy Man (L), 121J. Hernandez6-3-5Craig...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Del Mar-2-Add

2nd_$31,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 5½f, clear. Off 4:02. Time 1:04.52. Fast. Also Ran_I'm a Giraffe, Artisan Dancer, Miss Reno, My Sweet Mary, Am Yisrael Chai, Unfaithful Ways, Malibuena. Daily Double (3-2) paid $47.60. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $18.70. Quinella (2-10) paid $27.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-6-9) paid $67.04. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-6) paid $103.00.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Monday September 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Simply Smashing (L), 123J. Torres7-4-5Eli Betancourt. 2Big Lee's Legacy (L), 118G. Corrales5-5-xJames Frangella, Jr. 3Tale Lights (L), 123M. Sanchez2-5-3Patrick McBurney. 4Moon Unit Zapper (L), 123I. Castillo4-4-2Gregory Sacco. 5Hot Little Number (L), 123H. Figueroa6-7-7Eli Betancourt. 6Ageless Artist , 118J. Ferrer3-3-5Joseph Mazza. 7Singleberylbourbon , 123J. Herrera7-6-3Phillip Cunningham.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Penn National

1st_$15,400, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 2nd_$17,000, mdn cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$28,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi. 4th_$14,400, cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 6f. Gem Juan122Communication Fail118. Dulverton122Cayman Island122. Shadow Boat122Mizzen Money122. 5th_$18,100, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 6f. Quicker120Konkie120. Earner120W W Springtime120. Ready and Rich120Midnight...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Entries, Friday September 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Tuffgirlsdontcry (L), 120J. Hernandez1-6-1Kathleen Demasi9/5. 4Buff's in Love (L), 120T. Conner4-2-3Michael Stidham8/5. 6Ornery Angel (L), 120J. Berrios6-6-6Thomas Smith8/1. 7Fast Intentions (L), 120J. Hernandez1-4-3Cody Beattie2/1. 8Given Achance (L), 120M. Inirio6-8-3Heather O'Hern12/1. 9Gottaflathaveher (L), 118D. Cora2-4-7Jose Bobadilla12/1. 2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-4-Add

4th_$13,475, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Off 8:38. Time 1:05.17. Fast. Also Ran_Euroeast, Whip, Magna Punch, Desk Pop, Bankin Burbank, Jeano. Exacta (9-1) paid $35.80. $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-8-5) paid $59.56. $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-8) paid $42.45. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs-2-Add

2nd_$18,000, , 2YO, 3f, cloudy. Off 10:35. Time 1:60.93. Fast. Scratched_Hf Wild Thing. Also Ran_Moon N Streak, Clovis Two Sox, Sixes Takin Cash, Separate Temptations, Lf the Skat, Fe Stone Crusher, Sarahs Violin. Daily Double (2-6) paid $23.40. Exacta (6-5) paid $165.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-2-1) paid $493.24. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-2) paid $495.10.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Monday

1st_$60,300, opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1¼mi. 4th_$49,700, cl $25,000-$23,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Blueyed Princess123Justleaveitalone121. Pacenza123Endorphin Rush122. Lower for Longer120Mia At Midnight122. Eleanor Powell121Choose Hope121. Danger120. 5th_$108,700, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M,...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Seattle 6, Arizona 5

DP_Seattle 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Seattle 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Walker (18), Young (4). 3B_Ahmed (3). HR_Haniger (30), Kelenic (8). SB_Bauers (5). Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. HBP_Bumgarner (Toro), Doolittle (Fairchild). WP_Doolittle. Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_3:31. A_12,729 (48,686).
NFLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Friday's Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Moll from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the restricted list. NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Esteven Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 1B Ji-Man Choi to FCL...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Houston 6, San Diego 3

A-doubled for Arrieta in the 5th. b-struck out for Maton in the 7th. c-walked for Stammen in the 7th. d-doubled for Stanek in the 9th. e-flied out for Hudson in the 9th. 1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th. LOB_Houston 4, San Diego 8. 2B_Alvarez (26), Kim (10), Pham (19). HR_Correa...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

E_Urías 2 (13), Stanton (1). DP_Baltimore 0, New York 2. LOB_Baltimore 10, New York 8. 2B_Hays (20), Rizzo (4), Judge (20). HR_Mancini (21), Mateo (2), Stanton (26). SF_LeMahieu (4). IPHRERBBSO. Means532225. Greene110011. López100001. T.Wells12-300003. Sulser111002. Tate L,0-61-311000. New York. Cortes Jr.52-341127. Loáisiga BS,5-911-311101. Green110011. Chapman100013. Peralta111011. Holmes W,3-0110001. Sulser pitched...

Comments / 0

Community Policy