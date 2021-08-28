Woodbine Results Saturday August 28th, 2021
5th-$100,532, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.320, 46.030, 1:10.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.450. Winner: B F, 2, by More Than Ready-Lady Shakespeare. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. 121313-hd5-½2-½1-½A. Gallardo17.2010.005.307.60. Guileful121622-1½2-½1-½2-3½S. Husbands10.706.1010.40. Everyday Magic118936-hd6-13-1½3-1P. Husbands4.607.20. Hallanvaara118588-48-47-hd4-nkJ. Hoyte104.25. Swoop to Finish118157-27-16-½5-1½E. Wilson1.05. Join the Dance121264-hd4-hd8-66-¾R. Hernandez3.65. Rosie Amor121475-13-15-½7-½K. Nicholls75.80.
