Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Olympia news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 6 days ago

(OLYMPIA, WA) What’s going on in Olympia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Olympia / ifiberone.com

Bar owner says Shelton city council candidate “beat” and “choked out” after driving through crowd in Olympia

Bar owner says Shelton city council candidate “beat” and “choked out” after driving through crowd in Olympia

OLYMPIA - A bar owner in downtown Olympia says she’s reeling after “choking out” who she says was a candidate for Shelton’s city council during a brawl. Tyler Elliot was reportedly trying to enter the Cryptatropa at around 9:30 p.m. on August 23, but was turned away because he wasn’t wearing a mask. After Elliot was told ‘no,’ that’s when the trouble allegedly ensued. The bar’s owner says Elliot began referring to she and her staff as ‘Nazis’ and began exhibiting unruly behavior. Upon leaving, Crypatropa’s owner followed Elliot to McCoy’s Tavern across the street to notify the doorman of Elliot’s unchecked aggression. Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow, did she see what happened to George Floyd? You can't run around choking people.

3 likes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Olympia / king5.com

Olympia hospital prepares for 'worst case scenario' amid COVID-19 surge

Olympia hospital prepares for 'worst case scenario' amid COVID-19 surge

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A room once used for support groups and employee training has been transformed into a space to care for potential patients at Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital. The hospital is trying to make space to house a record-number of coronavirus patients. “We are by far in our... Read more

Comments
avatar

‘Potential’ patients. Good for them being ready. Probably won’t need them as it appears Delta is plateaued and may be on the down.

2 likes 2 replies

avatar

The scariest words known to man are I’m here from the government and I am here to help you. Look at what’s going on in Australia right now.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Olympia / thurstonchamber.com

Olympia Community Solar

Olympia Community Solar

Washington residents interested in solar power now have the opportunity to buy into the market at a fraction of the cost. Olympia Community Solar (OCS), a nonprofit founded in 2018 to support community solar education and policy, recently installed The Hummingbird Project, a community-funded solar project on the roof of the Hands On Children’s Museum that will save the museum hundreds of thousands of dollars over the 40-year life of the system. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Olympia / theolympian.com

Need a job? These Olympia area employers are looking to hire warehouse workers

Need a job? These Olympia area employers are looking to hire warehouse workers

Thurston County WorkSource, which operates the area’s unemployment office, is the setting this Friday for what it calls the “Warehousing and Logistics Hiring Event.”. The in-person event will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Friday at 1570 Irving St. SW, Tumwater. The event does not require registration. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
128
Followers
209
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy