Olympia news wrap: What’s trending

Bar owner says Shelton city council candidate “beat” and “choked out” after driving through crowd in Olympia OLYMPIA - A bar owner in downtown Olympia says she’s reeling after “choking out” who she says was a candidate for Shelton’s city council during a brawl. Tyler Elliot was reportedly trying to enter the Cryptatropa at around 9:30 p.m. on August 23, but was turned away because he wasn’t wearing a mask. After Elliot was told ‘no,’ that’s when the trouble allegedly ensued. The bar’s owner says Elliot began referring to she and her staff as ‘Nazis’ and began exhibiting unruly behavior. Upon leaving, Crypatropa’s owner followed Elliot to McCoy’s Tavern across the street to notify the doorman of Elliot’s unchecked aggression. Read more

Olympia hospital prepares for 'worst case scenario' amid COVID-19 surge OLYMPIA, Wash. — A room once used for support groups and employee training has been transformed into a space to care for potential patients at Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital. The hospital is trying to make space to house a record-number of coronavirus patients. “We are by far in our... Read more

Olympia Community Solar Washington residents interested in solar power now have the opportunity to buy into the market at a fraction of the cost. Olympia Community Solar (OCS), a nonprofit founded in 2018 to support community solar education and policy, recently installed The Hummingbird Project, a community-funded solar project on the roof of the Hands On Children’s Museum that will save the museum hundreds of thousands of dollars over the 40-year life of the system. Read more

