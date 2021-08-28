What's up: Top news in Yuma Proving Ground

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) The news in Yuma Proving Ground never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military Many local veterans not taking the news coming out of Kabul lightly and some even feel like they have lost one of their own. We sat down with a group of veterans Thursday afternoon. All of them agree there was no secure plan in place to safely execute this evacuation mission. The post Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military appeared first on KYMA. Read more

YRMC to return to pandemic-level visitor restrictions YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Thursday it will close its campuses to all visitors beginning Monday, August 30, 2021. YRMC says it's returning to the highest level of restrictions to protect its patients and staff from COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations rise in Yuma County. Read more

News 11 Weather Authority: One extreme to potentially another YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd day of our latest excessive heat episode has given us either "near record" or record tying heat. Yuma officially rose to 114 degrees. That's just a single degree off from a record for this day of the year; set recently in 2020. Meanwhile,... Read more

