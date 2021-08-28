What's up: Top news in Yuma Proving Ground
Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military
Many local veterans not taking the news coming out of Kabul lightly and some even feel like they have lost one of their own. We sat down with a group of veterans Thursday afternoon. All of them agree there was no secure plan in place to safely execute this evacuation mission. The post Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military appeared first on KYMA. Read more
politicians need to let the military leaders run the military. the politicians don't know what they are doing because most of them never served in the military and they think they know everything. they don't listen to our military leaders who are over there and involved in this mess caused by our government
26 years in the US Army and I feel that Biden and the rest of the top democrats are unfit.
YRMC to return to pandemic-level visitor restrictions
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Thursday it will close its campuses to all visitors beginning Monday, August 30, 2021. YRMC says it's returning to the highest level of restrictions to protect its patients and staff from COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations rise in Yuma County. Read more
News 11 Weather Authority: One extreme to potentially another
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd day of our latest excessive heat episode has given us either "near record" or record tying heat. Yuma officially rose to 114 degrees. That's just a single degree off from a record for this day of the year; set recently in 2020. Meanwhile,... Read more
10-year-old found dead near border, 3-year-old survives
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, 13 On Your Side) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department has confirmed firefighters responded to a call of a 10-year-old found dead near County 15 Street and Levee Road, right next to the U.S. - Mexico Border. Firefighters said the call came in Wednesday at 8:11... Read more
Such a very sad situation, all the way around. Prayers for the family of these children. 😢
