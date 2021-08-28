What's up: Top news in Yuma Proving Ground

Cancel
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 6 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) The news in Yuma Proving Ground never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Yuma Proving Ground area, click here.

Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military

Many local veterans not taking the news coming out of Kabul lightly and some even feel like they have lost one of their own. We sat down with a group of veterans Thursday afternoon. All of them agree there was no secure plan in place to safely execute this evacuation mission. The post Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military appeared first on KYMA. Read more

politicians need to let the military leaders run the military. the politicians don't know what they are doing because most of them never served in the military and they think they know everything. they don't listen to our military leaders who are over there and involved in this mess caused by our government

26 years in the US Army and I feel that Biden and the rest of the top democrats are unfit.

YRMC to return to pandemic-level visitor restrictions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Thursday it will close its campuses to all visitors beginning Monday, August 30, 2021. YRMC says it's returning to the highest level of restrictions to protect its patients and staff from COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations rise in Yuma County. Read more

News 11 Weather Authority: One extreme to potentially another

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd day of our latest excessive heat episode has given us either "near record" or record tying heat. Yuma officially rose to 114 degrees. That's just a single degree off from a record for this day of the year; set recently in 2020. Meanwhile,... Read more

10-year-old found dead near border, 3-year-old survives

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, 13 On Your Side) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department has confirmed firefighters responded to a call of a 10-year-old found dead near County 15 Street and Levee Road, right next to the U.S. - Mexico Border. Firefighters said the call came in Wednesday at 8:11... Read more

Such a very sad situation, all the way around. Prayers for the family of these children. 😢

With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

