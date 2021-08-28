Cancel
Mission, TX

Mission news wrap: What’s trending

Mission Times
Mission Times
 6 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Mission.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Texas / borderreport.com

‘We Build The Wall’ says they have no funds to pay lawyers in Texas private border wall lawsuit

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The organization that crowdsourced millions of dollars from public donations to build a private border wall in South Texas told a Texas court on Thursday that they don’t have funds to pay a local lawyer in a pending civil lawsuit relating to the private border wall. Read more

Mission / myrgv.com

Private wall lawyers can withdraw from suit

A federal judge has allowed two local attorneys to withdraw as counsel for We Build the Wall, the Florida-based crowdfunding nonprofit that helped fund the construction of a private border wall south of Mission last year. David Oliveira and Thomas Haskins have been representing the nonprofit since the North American... Read more

Mission / youtube.com

Tree planting ceremony held for fallen Mission police officer

Tree planting ceremony held for fallen Mission police officer

Read more

Warsaw / timesuniononline.com

Donald Gene Shively

Donald Gene Shively

Donald Gene Shively, 91, of Lanesboro, Minn., formerly of South Whitley, and Mission, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Warsaw, to Maurice and Velma Biltz Shively. He graduated in 1948 from Warsaw High School and on Aug 18, 1950, he married Vera Lois Fritz. In 1956, he joined the Indiana State Police and moved to Indianapolis. He retired in 1976 and moved to the Fritz family farm south of Larwill. In 1983, he was elected Richland Township trustee. As an avid coin collector, he was a member of several coin clubs in Indiana and in Mission, Texas, and he also belonged to Larwill Lions club and Carmel Masonic Lodge. Read more

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

