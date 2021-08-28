Mission news wrap: What’s trending
‘We Build The Wall’ says they have no funds to pay lawyers in Texas private border wall lawsuit
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The organization that crowdsourced millions of dollars from public donations to build a private border wall in South Texas told a Texas court on Thursday that they don’t have funds to pay a local lawyer in a pending civil lawsuit relating to the private border wall. Read more
Private wall lawyers can withdraw from suit
A federal judge has allowed two local attorneys to withdraw as counsel for We Build the Wall, the Florida-based crowdfunding nonprofit that helped fund the construction of a private border wall south of Mission last year. David Oliveira and Thomas Haskins have been representing the nonprofit since the North American... Read more
Tree planting ceremony held for fallen Mission police officer
Donald Gene Shively
Donald Gene Shively, 91, of Lanesboro, Minn., formerly of South Whitley, and Mission, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Warsaw, to Maurice and Velma Biltz Shively. He graduated in 1948 from Warsaw High School and on Aug 18, 1950, he married Vera Lois Fritz. In 1956, he joined the Indiana State Police and moved to Indianapolis. He retired in 1976 and moved to the Fritz family farm south of Larwill. In 1983, he was elected Richland Township trustee. As an avid coin collector, he was a member of several coin clubs in Indiana and in Mission, Texas, and he also belonged to Larwill Lions club and Carmel Masonic Lodge. Read more
