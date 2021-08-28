Mission news wrap: What’s trending

Donald Gene Shively

Donald Gene Shively, 91, of Lanesboro, Minn., formerly of South Whitley, and Mission, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Warsaw, to Maurice and Velma Biltz Shively. He graduated in 1948 from Warsaw High School and on Aug 18, 1950, he married Vera Lois Fritz. In 1956, he joined the Indiana State Police and moved to Indianapolis. He retired in 1976 and moved to the Fritz family farm south of Larwill. In 1983, he was elected Richland Township trustee. As an avid coin collector, he was a member of several coin clubs in Indiana and in Mission, Texas, and he also belonged to Larwill Lions club and Carmel Masonic Lodge.