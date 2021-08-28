News wrap: Top stories in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) The news in Columbus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Delta variant accounts for almost all COVID cases in Georgia. Here’s the latest data Muscogee and Harris counties continue to see high levels of community transmission as the delta variant now accounts for over 90% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents should do what they can to stay healthy, like getting exercise and fresh air... Read more

Columbus family earns $2500 reward for return of beloved May Flower statue COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus Incorporated and Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed home the May Flower Statue in Uptown today. The statue disappeared 4 months ago. Andy Carpenter and his family were the lucky one’s to find the station while walking through Dinglewood Park. He says they plan on giving part of the $2500 reward they received today, back to the community. Read more

Live Stream for Grace Baptist Church, Columbus, GA Welcome to the live stream for the services of Grace Baptist Church. For more information about our church please visit our website at gbccolumbus.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Grace-Baptist-Church-Columbus-GA-139506759404125/?epa=SEARCH_BOX Read more

