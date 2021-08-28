News wrap: Top stories in Columbus
(COLUMBUS, GA) The news in Columbus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what's trending in your community.
Delta variant accounts for almost all COVID cases in Georgia. Here’s the latest data
Muscogee and Harris counties continue to see high levels of community transmission as the delta variant now accounts for over 90% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents should do what they can to stay healthy, like getting exercise and fresh air... Read more
how do they know it's the delta variant?! they said the tests they do just indicate it's covid and that's it! those who administer the tests told us they don't know which variant we have just covid!
3 likes 1 reply
And it's like a bad cold it's probably the flu because there's no test for the Delta
1 like
Columbus family earns $2500 reward for return of beloved May Flower statue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus Incorporated and Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed home the May Flower Statue in Uptown today. The statue disappeared 4 months ago. Andy Carpenter and his family were the lucky one’s to find the station while walking through Dinglewood Park. He says they plan on giving part of the $2500 reward they received today, back to the community. Read more
I thought it was a scarecrow....lol...just look at that picture, looks like something out of a horror
1 like
Good To See!! The girls at Higgie's Barber Shop are gonna be Overjoyed!! The statue was devouring too many onion popsickles Every Wednesday Night....
Live Stream for Grace Baptist Church, Columbus, GA
Welcome to the live stream for the services of Grace Baptist Church. For more information about our church please visit our website at gbccolumbus.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Grace-Baptist-Church-Columbus-GA-139506759404125/?epa=SEARCH_BOX Read more
Two men accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in Muscogee County public funds get court-appointed attorneys
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Aug. 24, 2021, Willie Demps and Lamarcus Palmer entered the downtown Columbus Federal Courthouse Tuesday shackled at the wrists and ankles, accused of a conspiracy with six others that allegedly stole $467,331 in public funds. Both men petitioned Federal Magistrate Stephen Hyles for court-appointed attorneys, saying... Read more