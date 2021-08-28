Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

News wrap: Top stories in Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) The news in Columbus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Georgia / ledger-enquirer.com

Delta variant accounts for almost all COVID cases in Georgia. Here’s the latest data

Delta variant accounts for almost all COVID cases in Georgia. Here’s the latest data

Muscogee and Harris counties continue to see high levels of community transmission as the delta variant now accounts for over 90% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents should do what they can to stay healthy, like getting exercise and fresh air... Read more

Comments
avatar

how do they know it's the delta variant?! they said the tests they do just indicate it's covid and that's it! those who administer the tests told us they don't know which variant we have just covid!

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

And it's like a bad cold it's probably the flu because there's no test for the Delta

1 like

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Columbus / wtvm.com

Columbus family earns $2500 reward for return of beloved May Flower statue

Columbus family earns $2500 reward for return of beloved May Flower statue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus Incorporated and Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed home the May Flower Statue in Uptown today. The statue disappeared 4 months ago. Andy Carpenter and his family were the lucky one’s to find the station while walking through Dinglewood Park. He says they plan on giving part of the $2500 reward they received today, back to the community. Read more

Comments
avatar

I thought it was a scarecrow....lol...just look at that picture, looks like something out of a horror

1 like

avatar

Good To See!! The girls at Higgie's Barber Shop are gonna be Overjoyed!! The statue was devouring too many onion popsickles Every Wednesday Night....

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Columbus / youtube.com

Live Stream for Grace Baptist Church, Columbus, GA

Live Stream for Grace Baptist Church, Columbus, GA

Welcome to the live stream for the services of Grace Baptist Church. For more information about our church please visit our website at gbccolumbus.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Grace-Baptist-Church-Columbus-GA-139506759404125/?epa=SEARCH_BOX Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Columbus / wwlp.com

Two men accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in Muscogee County public funds get court-appointed attorneys

Two men accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in Muscogee County public funds get court-appointed attorneys

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Aug. 24, 2021, Willie Demps and Lamarcus Palmer entered the downtown Columbus Federal Courthouse Tuesday shackled at the wrists and ankles, accused of a conspiracy with six others that allegedly stole $467,331 in public funds. Both men petitioned Federal Magistrate Stephen Hyles for court-appointed attorneys, saying... Read more

Comments / 0

Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
128
Followers
209
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy