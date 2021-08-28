Top York news stories

(YORK, PA) The news in York never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

York City shooting suspect pleads guilty, will not serve prison time A York City man accused of a shooting last summer pleaded guilty on Thursday but will not serve prison time. Anthony Eugene Faison Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to one count of felony attempted aggravated assault. Other counts, including attempted criminal homicide, were withdrawn by prosecutors. Judge Harry Ness made a... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Nursing shortages post-pandemic, one predicts: 'It's going to be a national crisis' “Definitely in the last two weeks, it’s been a huge spike,” a Pennsylvania nurse said of the Delta variant's effect. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Lakota Sioux man says York neighbors, landlord stole his handmade crafts Brady Traversie says it started with ignorant questions. "'Can you expel spirits from the house? Are you a medicine man?' All this other stuff," Traversie said, who lives in a mobile home park in Warrington Township. "I'm not a medicine man. I'm a Native American artisan. I make stuff." Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE