Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, PA

Top York news stories

Posted by 
York News Alert
York News Alert
 6 days ago

(YORK, PA) The news in York never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
York / yorkdispatch.com

York City shooting suspect pleads guilty, will not serve prison time

York City shooting suspect pleads guilty, will not serve prison time

A York City man accused of a shooting last summer pleaded guilty on Thursday but will not serve prison time. Anthony Eugene Faison Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to one count of felony attempted aggravated assault. Other counts, including attempted criminal homicide, were withdrawn by prosecutors. Judge Harry Ness made a... Read more

Comments
avatar

York is concerned about gun violence..... York also sentences irresponsible gun owners commiting violent gun crimes to no jail time. Anyone see the problem here?

24 likes 2 replies

avatar

no wonder crime is up in york. it's not the police. it's the DA snd judges.

19 likes

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
York / usatoday.com

Nursing shortages post-pandemic, one predicts: 'It's going to be a national crisis'

Nursing shortages post-pandemic, one predicts: 'It's going to be a national crisis'

“Definitely in the last two weeks, it’s been a huge spike,” a Pennsylvania nurse said of the Delta variant's effect. Read more

Comments
avatar

Why they have shortages is the government fault because of vaccines mandate, they can't be forcing people to do whatever they want no.

18 likes 2 dislikes

avatar

Vaccine mandates will have their consequences for employers. Nationwide nursing shortages have been happening for years, this will just make it worse. I feel bad for the patients, not so much for the employers of nurses.

9 likes 2 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
York / youtube.com

Lakota Sioux man says York neighbors, landlord stole his handmade crafts

Lakota Sioux man says York neighbors, landlord stole his handmade crafts

Brady Traversie says it started with ignorant questions. "'Can you expel spirits from the house? Are you a medicine man?' All this other stuff," Traversie said, who lives in a mobile home park in Warrington Township. "I'm not a medicine man. I'm a Native American artisan. I make stuff." Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
York / youtube.com

2022 BMW X4 Review | A Couple Nice Upgrades!

2022 BMW X4 Review | A Couple Nice Upgrades!

Get 10% off today WITH FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING AND RETURNS--by going to: westernrise.com/GOLDPONY and use code "GoldPony". In this video I'll go for a test drive & completely review the NEW 2022 BMW X4! I'll test out acceleration, braking, steering feel, cargo space, rear legroom, sound system, exhaust clip & of course everything NEW for the 2022 BMW X4! Big thanks to Apple BMW in York, PA for allowing me to check out the NEW 2022 BMW X4! For more information on their inventory please feel free to visit their website below. www.AppleBMWofYork.com My Links: - GP Merch: teespring.com/stores/GoldPony - Facebook: facebook.com/TheGoldPony21 - Twitter: @TheGoldPony21 - Instagram: @TheGoldPony21 Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
York News Alert

York News Alert

York, PA
118
Followers
198
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy