Top York news stories

York City shooting suspect pleads guilty, will not serve prison time
A York City man accused of a shooting last summer pleaded guilty on Thursday but will not serve prison time. Anthony Eugene Faison Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to one count of felony attempted aggravated assault. Other counts, including attempted criminal homicide, were withdrawn by prosecutors. Judge Harry Ness made a... Read more
York is concerned about gun violence..... York also sentences irresponsible gun owners commiting violent gun crimes to no jail time. Anyone see the problem here?
no wonder crime is up in york. it's not the police. it's the DA snd judges.
Nursing shortages post-pandemic, one predicts: 'It's going to be a national crisis'
“Definitely in the last two weeks, it’s been a huge spike,” a Pennsylvania nurse said of the Delta variant's effect. Read more
Why they have shortages is the government fault because of vaccines mandate, they can't be forcing people to do whatever they want no.
Vaccine mandates will have their consequences for employers. Nationwide nursing shortages have been happening for years, this will just make it worse. I feel bad for the patients, not so much for the employers of nurses.
Lakota Sioux man says York neighbors, landlord stole his handmade crafts
Brady Traversie says it started with ignorant questions. "'Can you expel spirits from the house? Are you a medicine man?' All this other stuff," Traversie said, who lives in a mobile home park in Warrington Township. "I'm not a medicine man. I'm a Native American artisan. I make stuff." Read more
