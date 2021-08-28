Trending news headlines in Newport News
Here's which schools are requiring masks in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina (and which aren't).
School boards are left with the decision whether to require masks for the upcoming school year to address COVID-19 spread after statewide mask mandates expired. Read more
I wonder what liabilities the school faces if a student is infected because of masking policies
this is not up to a choice the children! this choice is the teachers! the choice of the teacher determines the choice of the child!
Newport News Marine saves woman, receives highest non-combat military medal
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A local Marine put himself in harm’s way to save a woman from an attacker with a knife. He received a high honor from the military for his brave actions. Lance Corporal Tercell Byrd was born and raised in Newport News. He graduated from Denbigh... Read more
Great Job young man. May God be with you and put a protection over you at all times.
These are the men that make the decisions that save a little piece of the world! We are honored that you serve the Armed Forces.
Providing inspiring leadership to Virginia and the world for 60 years and for the future.
Christopher Newport will celebrate our 60th anniversary all year long with great fanfare as we look back at our history, bring our community together to enjoy the present and look forward to an exciting future!. At this time, we are still planning on having a variety of events to celebrate... Read more
