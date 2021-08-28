Cancel
Newport News, VA

Trending news headlines in Newport News

Posted by 
Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) The news in Newport News never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newport News area, click here.

North Carolina / 13newsnow.com

Here's which schools are requiring masks in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina (and which aren't).

School boards are left with the decision whether to require masks for the upcoming school year to address COVID-19 spread after statewide mask mandates expired. Read more

avatar

I wonder what liabilities the school faces if a student is infected because of masking policies

4 likes

avatar

this is not up to a choice the children! this choice is the teachers! the choice of the teacher determines the choice of the child!

1 like 1 reply

Newport News / wavy.com

Newport News Marine saves woman, receives highest non-combat military medal

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A local Marine put himself in harm’s way to save a woman from an attacker with a knife. He received a high honor from the military for his brave actions. Lance Corporal Tercell Byrd was born and raised in Newport News. He graduated from Denbigh... Read more

avatar

Great Job young man. May God be with you and put a protection over you at all times.

4 likes

avatar

These are the men that make the decisions that save a little piece of the world! We are honored that you serve the Armed Forces.

2 likes

Virginia / cnu.edu

Providing inspiring leadership to Virginia and the world for 60 years and for the future.

Christopher Newport will celebrate our 60th anniversary all year long with great fanfare as we look back at our history, bring our community together to enjoy the present and look forward to an exciting future!. At this time, we are still planning on having a variety of events to celebrate... Read more

Newport News / cityscoop.us

Newport News, VA – Interior Signs Can Also Engage a Company’s Customers

While making a first impression is crucial to getting prospective customers in the door of a business, it’s also important to keep customers engaged once they are inside. Interior signs represent an excellent way to do this. By choosing the right interior signs, organizations and businesses have the opportunity to establish additional positive experiences for customers while also amplifying brand awareness. Since all businesses and organizations are unique, it is important to select the right type of interior sign. Read more

With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

