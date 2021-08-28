Trending news headlines in Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) The news in Newport News never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newport News area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Here's which schools are requiring masks in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina (and which aren't). School boards are left with the decision whether to require masks for the upcoming school year to address COVID-19 spread after statewide mask mandates expired. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Newport News Marine saves woman, receives highest non-combat military medal NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A local Marine put himself in harm’s way to save a woman from an attacker with a knife. He received a high honor from the military for his brave actions. Lance Corporal Tercell Byrd was born and raised in Newport News. He graduated from Denbigh... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Providing inspiring leadership to Virginia and the world for 60 years and for the future. Christopher Newport will celebrate our 60th anniversary all year long with great fanfare as we look back at our history, bring our community together to enjoy the present and look forward to an exciting future!. At this time, we are still planning on having a variety of events to celebrate... Read more

TRENDING NOW