Coldfoot news digest: Top stories today

Fairbanks teen charged with arson
The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged 17-year-old Jamison Gallion for his role as the arsonist in seven fires occurring in the Two Rivers-Pleasant Valley area this year. Gallion now faces multiple counts of arson, burglary, and criminal mischief, after making admissions to law enforcement about his conduct. Gallion... Read more
Fairbanks school district reports 47 Covid-19 cases
Forty-seven students and staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since school started on Aug. 18, according to an email to families by Karen Melin, acting superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. A website disclosing cases for each school is in development and is anticipated to go live... Read more
This is the new super attendants fault, she is the one putting these kids at risk,Any deaths are on her hands.
High latitudes in Interior predicted to see first snowfall of season
Interior Alaska is expected to see its first real snow event of the fall. Snow is in the forecast for high-elevation areas, such as Eagle Summit, through Friday. However, climatologist Rick Thoman said the snow will be consolidated in high areas and will not impact Fairbanks or the nearby surrounding hills. Read more
UAF Volleyball opens 2021 season in Hawaii
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball program look to get their season off to a ‘hot’ start with a four-game road stint in Hawaii beginning Friday. The new look Nanooks will alternate games with Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University through Sunday for the University’s first official sporting contest of the 2021-22 athletic year. Read more