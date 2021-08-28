Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldfoot, AK

Coldfoot news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Coldfoot Updates
Coldfoot Updates
 6 days ago

(COLDFOOT, AK) Here are today’s top stories from the Coldfoot area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Coldfoot area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fairbanks / mustreadalaska.com

Fairbanks teen charged with arson

Fairbanks teen charged with arson

The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged 17-year-old Jamison Gallion for his role as the arsonist in seven fires occurring in the Two Rivers-Pleasant Valley area this year. Gallion now faces multiple counts of arson, burglary, and criminal mischief, after making admissions to law enforcement about his conduct. Gallion... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Fairbanks school district reports 47 Covid-19 cases

Fairbanks school district reports 47 Covid-19 cases

Forty-seven students and staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since school started on Aug. 18, according to an email to families by Karen Melin, acting superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. A website disclosing cases for each school is in development and is anticipated to go live... Read more

Comments
avatar

This is the new super attendants fault, she is the one putting these kids at risk,Any deaths are on her hands.

1 like 1 dislike

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fairbanks / newsminer.com

High latitudes in Interior predicted to see first snowfall of season

High latitudes in Interior predicted to see first snowfall of season

Interior Alaska is expected to see its first real snow event of the fall. Snow is in the forecast for high-elevation areas, such as Eagle Summit, through Friday. However, climatologist Rick Thoman said the snow will be consolidated in high areas and will not impact Fairbanks or the nearby surrounding hills. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hawaii / webcenterfairbanks.com

UAF Volleyball opens 2021 season in Hawaii

UAF Volleyball opens 2021 season in Hawaii

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball program look to get their season off to a ‘hot’ start with a four-game road stint in Hawaii beginning Friday. The new look Nanooks will alternate games with Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University through Sunday for the University’s first official sporting contest of the 2021-22 athletic year. Read more

Comments / 0

Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot, AK
6
Followers
194
Post
230
Views
ABOUT

With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Coldfoot, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy