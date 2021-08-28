Cancel
Cordova, AK

Trending local news in Cordova

Posted by 
Cordova Digest
Cordova Digest
 6 days ago

(CORDOVA, AK) The news in Cordova never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Cordova area, click here.

Cordova / thecordovatimes.com

Around Town: Poetry showcase, salmon derby, art reception

Around Town: Poetry showcase, salmon derby, art reception

The Cordova Public Library will host their next monthly poetry showcase at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 via Zoom. This event is live and intended for an adult audience. Participants are asked to bring an original poem or song, or any other poems that they'd like to share. This month's theme is "Loose Ends". Contact Jillian Gold with questions and for login info at jillian.cordovapubliclibrary@gmail.com.

Cordova / thecordovatimes.com

Business Spotlight: 60 North Seafoods offers miso black cod and other specialties

Business Spotlight: 60 North Seafoods offers miso black cod and other specialties

The following Q&A was conducted with Kevin Linzey, logistics manager for 60 North Seafoods. 60 North Seafoods was founded in 2018, built by fishermen, to support commercial, subsistence, and sport fishers in the region. Our small processing facility is a resource for the town of Cordova and the community members for their seafood custom processing needs. 60 North Seafoods buys and sales commercial seafood available in the front retail store, custom process direct market fishers to sale and market their own catch, and custom process sport and subsistence caught seafood for their home pack needs.

Cordova / thecordovatimes.com

Prince William Sound humpy harvest is 3rd largest of decade

Prince William Sound humpy harvest is 3rd largest of decade

Harvests of pink salmon in Prince William Sound are the third highest odd-year catch of the decade, thanks in part of a robust return of wild stocks. "The highlight of this season has been the wild stocks returning stronger than anticipated, given the uncertainty about spawning success from the 2019 parent year that was assumed to be negatively impacted by drought conditions," said Heather Scannell, area management seine biologist in Cordova for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Alaska / thecordovatimes.com

Commentary: We are running to save Alaska

Commentary: We are running to save Alaska

This past week we announced that we're running as a team for governor and lieutenant governor in 2022. This was not a decision we made lightly. But as two lifelong Alaskans watching our home state suffer, the decision was clear. Our current governor has no vision for Alaska and, in...

avatar

Oh no Hey Billy ran out of spending spree money , your not to be trusted. Your the one who started invading the PFD

11 likes

avatar

If people want to save alaska stop all the people from the west coast from moving up here and taking over our politics. The more we grow the more we seem to turn into places like portland and la.

1 like 1 reply

Cordova Digest

Cordova Digest

Cordova, AK
ABOUT

With Cordova Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

