Trending local news in Cordova

(CORDOVA, AK) The news in Cordova never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cordova area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Around Town: Poetry showcase, salmon derby, art reception The Cordova Public Library will host their next monthly poetry showcase at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 via Zoom. This event is live and intended for an adult audience. Participants are asked to bring an original poem or song, or any other poems that they’d like to share. This month’s theme is “Loose Ends”. Contact Jillian Gold with questions and for login info at jillian.cordovapubliclibrary@gmail.com. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Business Spotlight: 60 North Seafoods offers miso black cod and other specialties The following Q&A was conducted with Kevin Linzey, logistics manager for 60 North Seafoods. 60 North Seafoods was founded in 2018, built by fishermen, to support commercial, subsistence, and sport fishers in the region. Our small processing facility is a resource for the town of Cordova and the community members for their seafood custom processing needs. 60 North Seafoods buys and sales commercial seafood available in the front retail store, custom process direct market fishers to sale and market their own catch, and custom process sport and subsistence caught seafood for their home pack needs. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Prince William Sound humpy harvest is 3rd largest of decade Harvests of pink salmon in Prince William Sound are the third highest odd-year catch of the decade, thanks in part of a robust return of wild stocks. “The highlight of this season has been the wild stocks returning stronger than anticipated, given the uncertainty about spawning success from the 2019 parent year that was assumed to be negatively impacted by drought conditions,” said Heather Scannell, area management seine biologist in Cordova for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Read more

TOP VIEWED