Lake George, CO

Trending local news in Lake George

Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lake George.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lake George area, click here.

Lake George / theflume.com

Lake George Charter School welcomes Dr. Lee Ann Wade

Lake George Charter School welcomes Dr. Lee Ann Wade

Lake George Charter School is ready to begin the new school year with a new administrator and a few new teachers. Dr. Lee Ann Wade has taken the helm and spent the summer months working her three principles of leadership: Restore, Reconnect, and Revision. She wants to instill the understanding of the true meaning of education. “I believe, as educators, we need to see the big picture and offer several life experiences to our students so they can reach their potential and goals in life,” said Dr. Wade. Read more

Lake George / theflume.com

A little of everything offered in Lake George

A little of everything offered in Lake George

Lake George was very busy and full of activity and people whether viewing the 30 vendors at the three day Gem and Mineral Show hosted by the Lake George Gem and Mineral Club, the two-day Tractor-Pull sponsored by Arkansas Fly-Wheelers and dedicated to Bob and Pat Gilley, or enjoying a scrumptious spaghetti dinner hosted by the Lake George Fire Protection District. Read more

Lake George / youtube.com

Round Mountain near Lake George, Colorado #hiking #shorts

Round Mountain near Lake George, Colorado #hiking #shorts

http://tiktok.com/@mtncritters Read more

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George, CO
With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

