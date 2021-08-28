Trending local news in Lake George

Lake George Charter School welcomes Dr. Lee Ann Wade

Lake George Charter School is ready to begin the new school year with a new administrator and a few new teachers. Dr. Lee Ann Wade has taken the helm and spent the summer months working her three principles of leadership: Restore, Reconnect, and Revision. She wants to instill the understanding of the true meaning of education. “I believe, as educators, we need to see the big picture and offer several life experiences to our students so they can reach their potential and goals in life,” said Dr. Wade. Read more