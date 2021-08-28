Cancel
Ferron, UT

Ferron news wrap: What’s trending

Ferron Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FERRON, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Ferron area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ferron area, click here.

Ferron / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 285 W 200 N, Ferron, UT 84523 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 285 W 200 N, Ferron, UT 84523 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://285W200N.C21.com 285 W 200 N Ferron, UT 84523 MLS 1764673 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1792 Sq. Ft. Recently remodeled single family home! With a newer kitchen, bathrooms, floor coverings, and paint, you won't want to miss this! You will love the numerous fruit trees on the property, as well as the two storage sheds. Schedule your personal showing today! Contact Agent: View Utah Listings Team Everest Read more

Ferron / kslnewsradio.com

Man drowns at Millsite State Park

Man drowns at Millsite State Park

FERRON, Utah — A 42-year-old man from Las Vegas drowned at Millsite State Park Friday afternoon. At about 2:15 p.m., first responders received a call from a woman, who said her husband had fallen off a paddle board. She reported that she could no longer see him. Due to the... Read more

Utah / gephardtdaily.com

Las Vegas man in Utah for football game drowns at Emery County’s Millsite State Park Reservoir

Las Vegas man in Utah for football game drowns at Emery County’s Millsite State Park Reservoir

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Las Vegas man drowned Friday afternoon at Millsite State Park in Ferron, Emery County. A news release from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office says the dispatch center was notified of a possible drowning at about 2:15 p.m., when the man’s wife called to report that “her husband had fallen off a paddle board and she could no longer see him.” Read more

Ferron Bulletin

Ferron Bulletin

Ferron, UT
With Ferron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

