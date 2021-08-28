Ferron news wrap: What’s trending
Home For Sale: 285 W 200 N, Ferron, UT 84523 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://285W200N.C21.com 285 W 200 N Ferron, UT 84523 MLS 1764673 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1792 Sq. Ft. Recently remodeled single family home! With a newer kitchen, bathrooms, floor coverings, and paint, you won't want to miss this! You will love the numerous fruit trees on the property, as well as the two storage sheds. Schedule your personal showing today! Contact Agent: View Utah Listings Team Everest Read more
Las Vegas man in Utah for football game drowns at Emery County’s Millsite State Park Reservoir
EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Las Vegas man drowned Friday afternoon at Millsite State Park in Ferron, Emery County. A news release from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office says the dispatch center was notified of a possible drowning at about 2:15 p.m., when the man’s wife called to report that “her husband had fallen off a paddle board and she could no longer see him.” Read more
