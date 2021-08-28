News wrap: Headlines in Dubois

(DUBOIS, WY) The news in Dubois never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Smoke, Partly Sunny, some storms possible Thursday Areas of smoke look to continue today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible across the south. Today’s highs will be in the 80s for both the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with a high around 70 in Dubois. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Dubois Man Accused Of Gouging Woman’s Eyes Out Released A Dubois man accused of gouging out the eyes of a Riverton woman who later died has been released to the care of his wife. Patrick Lee Rose was ordered released from the Wyoming State Hospital in June by a circuit court judge who found Rose was not competent to stand trial in the Thanksgiving Day assault on a fellow patient at Lander SageWest Health Care. Read more

LOCAL PICK