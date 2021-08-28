Cancel
Dubois, WY

News wrap: Headlines in Dubois

Dubois Journal
Dubois Journal
 6 days ago

(DUBOIS, WY) The news in Dubois never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Dubois / wrrnetwork.com

Smoke, Partly Sunny, some storms possible Thursday

Areas of smoke look to continue today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible across the south. Today’s highs will be in the 80s for both the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with a high around 70 in Dubois. Read more

Wyoming / cowboystatedaily.com

Dubois Man Accused Of Gouging Woman’s Eyes Out Released

A Dubois man accused of gouging out the eyes of a Riverton woman who later died has been released to the care of his wife. Patrick Lee Rose was ordered released from the Wyoming State Hospital in June by a circuit court judge who found Rose was not competent to stand trial in the Thanksgiving Day assault on a fellow patient at Lander SageWest Health Care. Read more

avatar

so what about the women's loved one .says in the GOOD BOOK EYE FOR EYE IF THAT HAPPENED. TO MY FAMILY. THE S B WOULD BE DEAD .THATS THE PROBLEM THESE BLEEDING,HEART. LIB JUDGES TAKE THERE EYES AWAY FROM THERE LOVED ONES

1 like 2 replies

Riverton / county10.com

Dry, warm temps continue through weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – The highs Friday are expected to hover around the 80-degree mark across the 10 with the exception of Dubois who is only expected to reach the high 60s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. An Air Quality Alert is also... Read more

Dubois Journal

Dubois Journal

Dubois, WY
With Dubois Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

