News wrap: Headlines in Dubois

Smoke, Partly Sunny, some storms possible Thursday
Areas of smoke look to continue today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible across the south. Today’s highs will be in the 80s for both the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with a high around 70 in Dubois. Read more
Dubois Man Accused Of Gouging Woman’s Eyes Out Released
A Dubois man accused of gouging out the eyes of a Riverton woman who later died has been released to the care of his wife. Patrick Lee Rose was ordered released from the Wyoming State Hospital in June by a circuit court judge who found Rose was not competent to stand trial in the Thanksgiving Day assault on a fellow patient at Lander SageWest Health Care. Read more
so what about the women's loved one .says in the GOOD BOOK EYE FOR EYE IF THAT HAPPENED. TO MY FAMILY. THE S B WOULD BE DEAD .THATS THE PROBLEM THESE BLEEDING,HEART. LIB JUDGES TAKE THERE EYES AWAY FROM THERE LOVED ONES
Dry, warm temps continue through weekend
(Fremont County, WY) – The highs Friday are expected to hover around the 80-degree mark across the 10 with the exception of Dubois who is only expected to reach the high 60s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. An Air Quality Alert is also... Read more