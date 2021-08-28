Trending local news in Melcher-Dallas

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) The news in Melcher-Dallas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

New Look Melcher-Dallas Cross Country Looks To Start Fresh It will be a very different look to the Melcher-Dallas Cross Country program in 2021. Gone is legendary runner J’Lyn Knutson, who in part was credited for helping start the program. She is now running at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids. So far, just one runner is out for Coach Amy Stuart, a freshman named Addison Wadle, who Stuart tells KNIA Sports, is looking to grow within the program and improve each time on the course. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Melcher-Dallas Hosts Mormon Trail In Football Action In Battle Of The Saints The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad will return to action tonight with a season opening game against Mormon Trail. Melcher-Dallas will have a measure of revenge as the Saints lost 59-34 to open the season on their way to a 3-5 final record. Coach Pat Ferguson tells KNIA Sports his upperclassmen are back after a tough freshman season and hopes they can keep improving from last year. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Leon J. Ripperger Funeral services for Leon J. Ripperger, 73, of Melcher-Dallas, Iowa will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melcher. Family will receive friends on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas, Iowa. The service... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE