Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountainair, NM

What's up: Leading stories in Mountainair

Posted by 
Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 6 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Mountainair area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mountainair area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mountainair / youtube.com

Jewish couple believes they were targeted after burned cross found in yard

Jewish couple believes they were targeted after burned cross found in yard

Jewish couple believes they were targeted after burned cross found in yard Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mountainair / youtube.com

Woman facing charges for selling drugs on Darian Bashir's behalf

Woman facing charges for selling drugs on Darian Bashir's behalf

Woman facing charges for selling drugs on Darian Bashir's behalf Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Mountainair / kob.com

Mountainair family targeted in suspected anti-Semite hate crime

Mountainair family targeted in suspected anti-Semite hate crime

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. – Police are investigating a suspected anti-Semite hate crime that targeted a Jewish man and his family at their home last week. Tom Bigham said he found a burned cross in his yard last week. According to Bigham, he has been threatened in other ways, including having his tools stolen and his prominently-displayed Star of David vandalized. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mountainair / newmexico.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Take an artsy road trip to Placitas, eat like a bear, see a Mexican artist’s first U.S. show, follow the yellow-flower road to Mountainair, and go green at Big Jim Farms. Artist Tricia George is among those showing her work during the Placitas Studio Tour. Photograph courtesy of the Placitas Studio Tour. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair, NM
21
Followers
171
Post
850
Views
ABOUT

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainair, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy