What's up: Leading stories in Mountainair

Jewish couple believes they were targeted after burned cross found in yard
Woman facing charges for selling drugs on Darian Bashir's behalf
Mountainair family targeted in suspected anti-Semite hate crime
MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. – Police are investigating a suspected anti-Semite hate crime that targeted a Jewish man and his family at their home last week. Tom Bigham said he found a burned cross in his yard last week. According to Bigham, he has been threatened in other ways, including having his tools stolen and his prominently-displayed Star of David vandalized. Read more
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Take an artsy road trip to Placitas, eat like a bear, see a Mexican artist’s first U.S. show, follow the yellow-flower road to Mountainair, and go green at Big Jim Farms. Artist Tricia George is among those showing her work during the Placitas Studio Tour. Photograph courtesy of the Placitas Studio Tour. Read more
