Trending news headlines in Inglis

Video tour of Residential at 155 Lori Street, Inglis, FL 34449

All this home needs is you. BRAND NEW** 2021** UPGRADED MANUFACTURED HOME!! Why worry when you can have a NEW roof, NEW A/C, NEW septic. Home boasts upgraded interior with wood look flooring, rustic ceiling fans and fixtures, dark stained wood cabinets. This 3/2 manufactured home is nestled on just over an acre of private and secluded living in the rural town of Inglis. Just minutes from the Withlacoochee river, rainbow springs state park and much much more. If your looking for affordable living on the nature coast look no further. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1216 Price: $159,000 MLS ID: 803875 For more information about this property, please contact Skyler Hastings at (352) 422-6096 or s.m.hastingsc21@gmail.com. You can also text 6989337 to 67299.