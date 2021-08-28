Cancel
Inglis, FL

Trending news headlines in Inglis

Inglis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Inglis area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Inglis area, click here.

Inglis / youtube.com

Video tour of Residential at 155 Lori Street, Inglis, FL 34449

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/KUGUK4/155-Lori-Street-Inglis-FL-803875 All this home needs is you. BRAND NEW** 2021** UPGRADED MANUFACTURED HOME!! Why worry when you can have a NEW roof, NEW A/C, NEW septic. Home boasts upgraded interior with wood look flooring, rustic ceiling fans and fixtures, dark stained wood cabinets. This 3/2 manufactured home is nestled on just over an acre of private and secluded living in the rural town of Inglis. Just minutes from the Withlacoochee river, rainbow springs state park and much much more. If your looking for affordable living on the nature coast look no further. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1216 Price: $159,000 MLS ID: 803875 For more information about this property, please contact Skyler Hastings at (352) 422-6096 or s.m.hastingsc21@gmail.com. You can also text 6989337 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 11:35:06 pm Read more

Florida / cltampa.com

This Florida river house comes with an island, and a staircase built out of a tree

A literal "treehouse" along the Withlacoochee River is now on the market in Inglis, Florida. Located at 11449 N Honey Jordan Point, the estate was completed in 1969, and actually includes three separate homes on the same lot, a two-car garage, a shed and its own nearly 1-acre island. The... Read more

Florida / orlandoweekly.com

This riverfront Florida home comes with a treehouse with a spiral staircase, its own island

A literal "treehouse" along the Withlacoochee River is now on the market in Inglis, Florida. Located at 11449 N Honey Jordan Point, the estate was completed in 1969, and actually includes three separate homes on the same lot, a two-car garage, a shed and its own nearly 1-acre island. The... Read more

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis, FL
With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Posted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

