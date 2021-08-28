News wrap: Headlines in Deadwood

Diggers defeat Warriors in season opener

DEADWOOD—Before the All-Nations Conference was formed, the Lead/Deadwood Golddiggers played about eighty percent of their games against Native teams. Now they only have Lakota Tech and Bennett County on their schedule, and Friday night at picturesque Ferguson Field, they hosted the Warriors from Bennett County. The Warriors played hard, but under first year Head Coach, Kyle Kooima, the Diggers were firing on all cylinders, and with 6:05 remaining in the game, senior Tristen Fierbach rumbled 27 yards up the gut of the Bennett County defense to score, forcing a 52-0 mercy rule win for Lead/Deadwood. Read more