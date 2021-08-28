News wrap: Headlines in Deadwood
Diggers defeat Warriors in season opener
DEADWOOD—Before the All-Nations Conference was formed, the Lead/Deadwood Golddiggers played about eighty percent of their games against Native teams. Now they only have Lakota Tech and Bennett County on their schedule, and Friday night at picturesque Ferguson Field, they hosted the Warriors from Bennett County. The Warriors played hard, but under first year Head Coach, Kyle Kooima, the Diggers were firing on all cylinders, and with 6:05 remaining in the game, senior Tristen Fierbach rumbled 27 yards up the gut of the Bennett County defense to score, forcing a 52-0 mercy rule win for Lead/Deadwood. Read more
L-D School District revisits eligibility policy
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials decided to begin the school year by following the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) eligibility guidelines and revisit the district’s policy in the coming months. On Aug. 17, the Board of Education followed a recommendation by School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person... Read more
PBR’s Premier Tour makes inaugural visit to Historic Deadwood
DEADWOOD — For the very first time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast (UTB) premier series will buck into historic Deadwood, Sept. 25-26, at the Days of ‘76, rodeo grounds. This PBR event providing a vivid western backdrop to a pivotal 2021 PBR season second-half event,... Read more
Deadwood to re-roof historic resource at 824 Main St. for up to $19.9K
DEADWOOD — An unresponsive out-of-state owner was the precipitating factor in entering a property at 824 Main St. into the Deadwood Historic Preservation demolition by Neglect Program in 2014. The Deadwood City Commission granted permission to hire a contractor in an amount not to exceed $19,890 to address demolition by... Read more
