Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deadwood, SD

News wrap: Headlines in Deadwood

Posted by 
Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 6 days ago

(DEADWOOD, SD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Deadwood.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Deadwood / nativesunnews.today

Diggers defeat Warriors in season opener

Diggers defeat Warriors in season opener

DEADWOOD—Before the All-Nations Conference was formed, the Lead/Deadwood Golddiggers played about eighty percent of their games against Native teams. Now they only have Lakota Tech and Bennett County on their schedule, and Friday night at picturesque Ferguson Field, they hosted the Warriors from Bennett County. The Warriors played hard, but under first year Head Coach, Kyle Kooima, the Diggers were firing on all cylinders, and with 6:05 remaining in the game, senior Tristen Fierbach rumbled 27 yards up the gut of the Bennett County defense to score, forcing a 52-0 mercy rule win for Lead/Deadwood. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Lead / bhpioneer.com

L-D School District revisits eligibility policy

L-D School District revisits eligibility policy

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials decided to begin the school year by following the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) eligibility guidelines and revisit the district’s policy in the coming months. On Aug. 17, the Board of Education followed a recommendation by School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Deadwood / bhpioneer.com

PBR’s Premier Tour makes inaugural visit to Historic Deadwood

PBR’s Premier Tour makes inaugural visit to Historic Deadwood

DEADWOOD — For the very first time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast (UTB) premier series will buck into historic Deadwood, Sept. 25-26, at the Days of ‘76, rodeo grounds. This PBR event providing a vivid western backdrop to a pivotal 2021 PBR season second-half event,... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Deadwood / bhpioneer.com

Deadwood to re-roof historic resource at 824 Main St. for up to $19.9K

Deadwood to re-roof historic resource at 824 Main St. for up to $19.9K

DEADWOOD — An unresponsive out-of-state owner was the precipitating factor in entering a property at 824 Main St. into the Deadwood Historic Preservation demolition by Neglect Program in 2014. The Deadwood City Commission granted permission to hire a contractor in an amount not to exceed $19,890 to address demolition by... Read more

Comments / 0

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood, SD
29
Followers
223
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Government
City
Deadwood, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy