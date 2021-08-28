News wrap: Top stories in Hancock

WOLFE IN THE WILD: Hike This Abandoned Railroad Bed For Beautiful Coastal Views

Looking for a fun, easy hike, with amazing views? We found one that you have to see for yourself. The Old Pond Railway Trail in Hancock is a 3-mile hike that features some beautiful coastal views. The railroad bed was part of the Maine Shoreline Railway. At the East Entrance of the trail, old rails can still be seen. The railroad was abandoned in 1985. Read more