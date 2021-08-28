Cancel
Hancock, ME

News wrap: Top stories in Hancock

Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 6 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) Here are today’s top stories from the Hancock area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Ellsworth / wabi.tv

Ellsworth School Department reverses course, requiring masks

Ellsworth School Department reverses course, requiring masks

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth School Department changed its masking rules at an emergency board meeting tonight. The new requirements are for universal masking for children under the age of 12, as well as for universal masking for all students when Penobscot or Hancock counties have a “high” or “substantial” community transmission level, according to the US CDC. Read more

Ellsworth / wdea.am

Ellsworth School Board Votes 4-0 to Require Universal Masking with Provisions

Ellsworth School Board Votes 4-0 to Require Universal Masking with Provisions

After 1 hour and 20 minutes of public comment, and over 40 minutes of discussions by the board, the Ellsworth School Board voted 4-0 to require universal masking indoors in all Ellsworth School buildings when transmission rates are high or substantial in either Hancock or Penobscot Counties. This was a... Read more

Hancock / wdea.am

WOLFE IN THE WILD: Hike This Abandoned Railroad Bed For Beautiful Coastal Views

WOLFE IN THE WILD: Hike This Abandoned Railroad Bed For Beautiful Coastal Views

Looking for a fun, easy hike, with amazing views? We found one that you have to see for yourself. The Old Pond Railway Trail in Hancock is a 3-mile hike that features some beautiful coastal views. The railroad bed was part of the Maine Shoreline Railway. At the East Entrance of the trail, old rails can still be seen. The railroad was abandoned in 1985. Read more

Hancock / ellsworthamerican.com

City School Board reverses optional mask policy

City School Board reverses optional mask policy

ELLSWORTH — In a 4-0 decision, School Board members Thursday reversed an optional mask policy approved two weeks ago, in favor of mandatory masking based on community transmission rates in Hancock and Penobscot counties. Under the newly approved plan, masking will be required when either or both counties have substantial or high transmission rates as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read more

Hancock News Flash

Hancock News Flash

With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

