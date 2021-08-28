News wrap: Top stories in Hancock
(HANCOCK, ME) Here are today’s top stories from the Hancock area.
Ellsworth School Department reverses course, requiring masks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth School Department changed its masking rules at an emergency board meeting tonight. The new requirements are for universal masking for children under the age of 12, as well as for universal masking for all students when Penobscot or Hancock counties have a “high” or “substantial” community transmission level, according to the US CDC. Read more
WOLFE IN THE WILD: Hike This Abandoned Railroad Bed For Beautiful Coastal Views
Looking for a fun, easy hike, with amazing views? We found one that you have to see for yourself. The Old Pond Railway Trail in Hancock is a 3-mile hike that features some beautiful coastal views. The railroad bed was part of the Maine Shoreline Railway. At the East Entrance of the trail, old rails can still be seen. The railroad was abandoned in 1985. Read more
