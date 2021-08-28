Top Freeman news stories

PHOTO OF THE DAY: STORY OF THE SKY

The eastern sky on Friday morning, Aug. 27 helped tell the story of what came through in the hours prior, when a thunderstorm made its way from the southwest through southeastern South Dakota and into neighboring Minnesota. Thunder and lightning woke many as the storm hit around 1 a.m., and by daybreak about an inch-and-a-half of rain was being reported across the Freeman and Menno communities. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the day and through tonight's football games, but a chance of storms returns later Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Read more