Top Freeman news stories

(FREEMAN, SD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Freeman.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Freeman area, click here.
FA/M VOLLEYBALL: BUILDING FOR A FUTURE
The last two seasons have been a struggle for a volleyball cooperative looking for consistancy, but a husband-wife duo with some big ideas are now part of the program. Their first message to the Bearcats? Attitude and effort. After all, they say, those are two things you can control. It’s... Read more
FHS VOLLEYBALL: EYES ON A DEEP RUN
The Freeman High School girls have been solid on the volleyball court in recent memory, making it through region play and to the SoDak 16 each of the past three seasons. But that’s where their season has come to an end — and that’s the problem. When Kendra Peterson —... Read more
Freeman Community Development Corporation 2021 Membership & Project Showcase
We're celebrating the individuals, families, & businesses that are 2021 members of the Freeman Community Development Corporation! This video also celebrates two of the projects currently underway in Freeman this summer. A new housing development coming to Freeman's west side is the result of FCDC's collaborative efforts with the City of Freeman & the Freeman Growth Foundation. And, the availability of "Freeman Bucks" is one of the ways in which FCDC celebrates Freeman's vibrant business community & welcomes residents & guests to "Experience Freeman, SD." Freeman Bucks can be used just like cash at any Freeman business. Read more
PHOTO OF THE DAY: STORY OF THE SKY
The eastern sky on Friday morning, Aug. 27 helped tell the story of what came through in the hours prior, when a thunderstorm made its way from the southwest through southeastern South Dakota and into neighboring Minnesota. Thunder and lightning woke many as the storm hit around 1 a.m., and by daybreak about an inch-and-a-half of rain was being reported across the Freeman and Menno communities. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the day and through tonight's football games, but a chance of storms returns later Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Read more
