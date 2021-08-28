Cancel
Damariscotta, ME

What's up: News headlines in Damariscotta

Posted by 
Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 6 days ago

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Here are today’s top stories from the Damariscotta area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Damariscotta area, click here.

Damariscotta / lcnme.com

B&Co. Welcomes Massage Therapist

B&Co. Hair Salon, of Damariscotta, is excited to announce the addition of licensed massage therapist Valerie Luce to the salon’s team. Luce, a Downeast School of Massage graduate, has been practicing massage and bodywork for 13 years. Luce has attended many continuing education classes, including Reiki, oncology massage, and deep massage methods. She has achieved a skill of uniqueness. Her style, delivery, and atmosphere will allow clients reach a state she calls “the in between.” Read more

Damariscotta / lcnme.com

Damariscotta Considers How to Spend COVID-19 Relief Funds

The Damariscotta Board of Selectmen heard from the public on Wednesday, Aug. 18 about how to spend approximately $227,000 in funding the town will receive through the federal American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds program. There are seven eligible expenditure categories where the funds can be used—public... Read more

Lincoln County / lcnme.com

Backyard Wildlife

Earlier this year, I wrote what I believed was my last column for The Lincoln County News. After writing for nearly two years, I bade farewell to my readers and assumed that a door had firmly closed. However, after going three months without writing the column, I realized that I missed Backyard Wildlife. The door, as it turns out, was merely ajar. I’m pleased to say that I’m back and writing again. Like before, I welcome reader comments and feedback via the email account listed above. Read more

Lincoln County / lcnme.com

At the Lincoln

This week — cooking, music, dance and auditions! Now that’s entertainment. Chef, writer, adventurer, and provocateur Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”), this unflinchingly honest look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him. Read more

