What's up: News headlines in Dolan Springs

Human remains located north of Dolan Springs
KINGMAN – Human remains were located north of Dolan Springs the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports. MCSO wrote in a news release that deputies and detectives were called to an area north of Dolan Springs for a report of human remains being located at 7:30 a.m. Read more
Second plea deal taken in gruesome murder
DOLAN SPRINGS – A young Bullhead City woman is the second person to enter a plea agreement in a gruesome double homicide in the rural community of Dolan Springs. Tyler Reed, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to charges associated with the murders last Sept. of Robin Hammontree, 61, and her boyfriend Bryan Drake, 57. Read more
