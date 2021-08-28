Cancel
Dolan Springs, AZ

What's up: News headlines in Dolan Springs

Dolan Springs Today
 6 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Here are today’s top stories from the Dolan Springs area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dolan Springs area, click here.

Dolan Springs / kdminer.com

Human remains located north of Dolan Springs

KINGMAN – Human remains were located north of Dolan Springs the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports. MCSO wrote in a news release that deputies and detectives were called to an area north of Dolan Springs for a report of human remains being located at 7:30 a.m. Read more

Arizona / fox10phoenix.com

Human remains located in northwestern Arizona

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. - Human remains have been located north of Dolan Springs in northwestern Arizona, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials. They said sheriff’s deputies and detectives were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy will be performed by the county Medical Examiner’s Office in an... Read more

Dolan Springs / wpcomstaging.com

Second plea deal taken in gruesome murder

DOLAN SPRINGS – A young Bullhead City woman is the second person to enter a plea agreement in a gruesome double homicide in the rural community of Dolan Springs. Tyler Reed, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to charges associated with the murders last Sept. of Robin Hammontree, 61, and her boyfriend Bryan Drake, 57. Read more

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs, AZ
ABOUT

With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

