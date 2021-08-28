What's up: Top news in Glendale

Cancel
Glendale, OR

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
(GLENDALE, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Glendale.

Douglas County / ktvl.com

36-year-old Ashland man reported missing after disappearing in Douglas County

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Ashland man. On Sunday, August 22, 2021, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office took a missing person report from the family of 36-year-old Trevor E. Watson of Ashland. Watson had left a residence...

Ashland / kqennewsradio.com

ASHLAND MAN MISSING, AFTER LEAVING GLENDALE

An Ashland man is missing after leaving Glendale. Sergeant Brad O'Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday DCSO took a missing person report from the family of 36-year old Trevor Watson. O'Dell said the family reported that Watson had left a residence in the 300 block of Fir Point Lane on foot and hasn't been in contact with the family since. The man left his cellphone and wallet behind.

Ashland / kobi5.com

Family of Ashland missing man says this is out of character

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland man disappeared in the Glendale area last weekend. His family told NBC5 News went missing while having a medical emergency. Thirty-six-year-old Trevor Watson is a local musician. His family even said he wrote scores for University of Oregon commercials. According to his sister, he suffers from alcoholism and was detoxing at his parent's home. That's when he went missing.

Douglas County / kezi.com

Douglas County crews look for man missing since Sunday

GLENDALE, Ore. -- Search and rescue crews in Douglas County are looking for a man last seen on Sunday. Trevor Watson, 36, was last seen at his mother's home on Fir Point Lane in Glendale on Sunday. When she woke from a nap at about 3 p.m., he was gone.

🙏This could be a mental break down,pray he is found unharmed and gets the help he needs.

Glendale Digest

Glendale Digest

With Glendale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

