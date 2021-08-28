What's up: Top news in Glendale
(GLENDALE, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Glendale.
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Ashland man. On Sunday, August 22, 2021, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office took a missing person report from the family of 36-year-old Trevor E. Watson of Ashland. Watson had left a residence... Read more
An Ashland man is missing after leaving Glendale. Sergeant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday DCSO took a missing person report from the family of 36-year old Trevor Watson. O’Dell said the family reported that Watson had left a residence in the 300 block of Fir Point Lane on foot and hasn’t been in contact with the family since. The man left his cellphone and wallet behind. Read more
ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland man disappeared in the Glendale area last weekend. His family told NBC5 News went missing while having a medical emergency. Thirty-six-year-old Trevor Watson is a local musician. His family even said he wrote scores for University of Oregon commercials. According to his sister, he suffers from alcoholism and was detoxing at his parent’s home. That’s when he went missing. Read more
GLENDALE, Ore. -- Search and rescue crews in Douglas County are looking for a man last seen on Sunday. Trevor Watson, 36, was last seen at his mother’s home on Fir Point Lane in Glendale on Sunday. When she woke from a nap at about 3 p.m., he was gone. Read more
