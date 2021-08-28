What's up: Top news in Glendale

ASHLAND MAN MISSING, AFTER LEAVING GLENDALE

An Ashland man is missing after leaving Glendale. Sergeant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday DCSO took a missing person report from the family of 36-year old Trevor Watson. O’Dell said the family reported that Watson had left a residence in the 300 block of Fir Point Lane on foot and hasn’t been in contact with the family since. The man left his cellphone and wallet behind. Read more