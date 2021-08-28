Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stuart, IA

What's up: News headlines in Stuart

Posted by 
Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 6 days ago

(STUART, IA) What’s going on in Stuart? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Stuart area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Stuart / raccoonvalleyradio.com

Be Aware of New Stuart Parking Restrictions

Be Aware of New Stuart Parking Restrictions

The Stuart City Council recently approved a resolution for no parking zones within city limits. The restrictions include no parking on the north side of Southwest 7th Street from South Division Street west to South Black Hills Street and south side of Southwest 7th Street from South Division west approximately 330 feet to the county line with Adair County. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Stuart / raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scoop The Loop Is Today

Scoop The Loop Is Today

For those that love classic cars among many activities going on at an event called Scoop The Loop in Stuart today. The event will have a vintage car show with trophies awarded for several categories. Scoop the Loop Board Member Kim Avey tells Raccoon Valley Radio on how the car show started. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Stuart / raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder Jeff Pease Memorial Flag Football Tournament is Next Weekend

Reminder Jeff Pease Memorial Flag Football Tournament is Next Weekend

The Jeff Pease Memorial Fund is hosting a flag football tournament to raise money for an academic scholarship for a graduating West Central Valley High School senior next week. This tournament will take place September 4th and will include eight teams with a double elimination bracket and a limit of... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Stuart / raccoonvalleyradio.com

Books and Badges Connects With Youth

Books and Badges Connects With Youth

A monthly program took place at the Stuart Library Friday. The Books and Badges program was held at 10am with Stuart Police Officer Katie Guisinger. The program began with Officer Guisinger reading two children’s books to an audience of babies to ten year-olds. She said it is a time to connect with the youth. Read more

Comments / 0

Stuart News Alert

Stuart News Alert

Stuart, IA
24
Followers
255
Post
821
Views
ABOUT

With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Stuart, IA
Stuart, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy