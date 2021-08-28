What's up: News headlines in Stuart

(STUART, IA) What’s going on in Stuart? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Stuart area, click here.

Be Aware of New Stuart Parking Restrictions The Stuart City Council recently approved a resolution for no parking zones within city limits. The restrictions include no parking on the north side of Southwest 7th Street from South Division Street west to South Black Hills Street and south side of Southwest 7th Street from South Division west approximately 330 feet to the county line with Adair County. Read more

Scoop The Loop Is Today For those that love classic cars among many activities going on at an event called Scoop The Loop in Stuart today. The event will have a vintage car show with trophies awarded for several categories. Scoop the Loop Board Member Kim Avey tells Raccoon Valley Radio on how the car show started. Read more

Reminder Jeff Pease Memorial Flag Football Tournament is Next Weekend The Jeff Pease Memorial Fund is hosting a flag football tournament to raise money for an academic scholarship for a graduating West Central Valley High School senior next week. This tournament will take place September 4th and will include eight teams with a double elimination bracket and a limit of... Read more

