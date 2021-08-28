Cancel
Van Horn, TX

Trending local news in Van Horn

Van Horn Dispatch
 6 days ago

(VAN HORN, TX) What’s going on in Van Horn? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Van Horn area, click here.

Van Horn / spacelaunchschedule.com

Blue Origin launches NS-17 suborbital science mission

A month after New Shepard’s first flight carrying people into space, a science flight without crew onboard has launched from Blue Origin’s facility near Van Horn, Texas. The flight, the fourth of the year for the New Shepard program, was originally scheduled for August 25, 2021, but was delayed due to a payload integration issue. Read more

Van Horn / nasaspaceflight.com

New Shepard ready to launch NS-17 suborbital science mission

A month after New Shepard’s first flight carrying people into space, a science flight without crew onboard is being prepared at the program’s launch site near Van Horn, Texas. The flight, the fourth of the year for the New Shepard program, was originally scheduled for August 25, 2021, but was delayed due to a payload integration issue. Read more

Van Horn / floridanewstimes.com

Engineers test liquid acquisition equipment on board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket

The Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) experiment was carried out on board the Blue Origin New Shepard ballistic rocket launched from Van Horn, Texas. Five variations of the Tapered Liquid Acquisition Device (LAD), designed to safely supply liquid propellant from the fuel tank to the rocket engine, have been installed on the rocket to assess its performance in microgravity. Read more

West / youtube.com

Blue Origin successfully completes 1st test flight from Van Horn with no passengers after ...

Blue Origin successfully completes 1st test flight from Van Horn with no passengers after Jeff Bezos trip Read more

Van Horn Dispatch

Van Horn, TX
With Van Horn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

