Trending local news in Van Horn

(VAN HORN, TX) What’s going on in Van Horn? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Van Horn area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Blue Origin launches NS-17 suborbital science mission A month after New Shepard’s first flight carrying people into space, a science flight without crew onboard has launched from Blue Origin’s facility near Van Horn, Texas. The flight, the fourth of the year for the New Shepard program, was originally scheduled for August 25, 2021, but was delayed due to a payload integration issue. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

New Shepard ready to launch NS-17 suborbital science mission A month after New Shepard’s first flight carrying people into space, a science flight without crew onboard is being prepared at the program’s launch site near Van Horn, Texas. The flight, the fourth of the year for the New Shepard program, was originally scheduled for August 25, 2021, but was delayed due to a payload integration issue. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Engineers test liquid acquisition equipment on board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket The Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) experiment was carried out on board the Blue Origin New Shepard ballistic rocket launched from Van Horn, Texas. Five variations of the Tapered Liquid Acquisition Device (LAD), designed to safely supply liquid propellant from the fuel tank to the rocket engine, have been installed on the rocket to assess its performance in microgravity. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE