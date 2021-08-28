Top stories trending in Wrangell
Wrangell’s Tlingit Phrase of the Week
Tlingit Phrase of the Week is a project launched to help with the survival and renewal of the Tlingit language in Wrangell. Each phrase speaks to Wrangell’s seasons and the Tlingit way of life. August, everything fattens month. In the month of August, we’re seining for coho. Read more
Wrangell Assembly declines to pass mask mandate
Wrangell is experiencing its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date, with a record number of people in the community falling ill. But most elected officials say they won’t support mandating mask-wearing in indoor, public spaces. Wrangell first implemented a mask mandate last November, with one active case of COVID-19 in the... Read more
Learning to give it their best shot
PGC Basketball, an organization that offers hundreds of camps across North America, came to Wrangell this week for a three-day basketball clinic. DK Klyn (left), one of the coaches, said the clinic is designed to teach kids important principles of both the offensive and defensive game, through classroom and on-the-court sessions. Wrangell's clinic started with drills Tuesday afternoon, with about a dozen participants. Read more
So long Wrangell, and thanks for all the fish!
Did I format my entire letter saying goodbye to Wrangell so I could put a "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" reference in the title? Yes, yes I did. Looking back on the past three years of my life, I noticed how many of my fondest memories revolve around seafood in some way. Discovering the miracle that is smoked salmon, going fishing with my friends, watching the bears at Anan fatten up on salmon, friends and neighbors offering to share their catches of crab with me, getting to cover an autopsy of a whale for the newspaper, sharing calamari rings with friends at the Stik, the list goes on... Read more
