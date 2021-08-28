Top stories trending in Wrangell

(WRANGELL, AK) The news in Wrangell never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

LATEST NEWS

Wrangell’s Tlingit Phrase of the Week Tlingit Phrase of the Week is a project launched to help with the survival and renewal of the Tlingit language in Wrangell. Each phrase speaks to Wrangell’s seasons and the Tlingit way of life. August, everything fattens month. In the month of August, we’re seining for coho. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Wrangell Assembly declines to pass mask mandate Wrangell is experiencing its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date, with a record number of people in the community falling ill. But most elected officials say they won’t support mandating mask-wearing in indoor, public spaces. Wrangell first implemented a mask mandate last November, with one active case of COVID-19 in the... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Learning to give it their best shot PGC Basketball, an organization that offers hundreds of camps across North America, came to Wrangell this week for a three-day basketball clinic. DK Klyn (left), one of the coaches, said the clinic is designed to teach kids important principles of both the offensive and defensive game, through classroom and on-the-court sessions. Wrangell's clinic started with drills Tuesday afternoon, with about a dozen participants. Read more

TOP VIEWED