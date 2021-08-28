News wrap: Headlines in West Tisbury
West Tisbury Town Column: August 27
There is nothing to say about Henri except that we went into the weekend nicely stocked, which meant no more trips to the grocery store for several days, and that is happiness. The water is warm in August, but sometimes you are surprised by an icy current while floating in... Read more
Rose Mallow
Philadelphia horticulturist Bernard McMahon, who also happened to be Thomas Jefferson’s garden consultant and mentor, knew a good plant when he saw it. He recommended rose mallow for American gardens. Appreciative of native species, McMahon made note of the propensity among New World gardeners to import plants. “In Europe, plants... Read more
West Tisbury’s Huseby development resurfaces
A housing project proposed at the old Olsen farm in West Tisbury has re-emerged. Developer William Cumming, who grew up in Katama, recently signed agreements with the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank and Island Housing Trust for a project that will include market-rate houses and affordable housing. In 2017, the proposed... Read more
West Tisbury strengthens vaccination mandate
The West Tisbury select board voted unanimously on Wednesday to enact a town hall vaccination mandate — a move that now covers all employees working inside the building. The mandate requires all town employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 30. School employees are not covered by the mandate. Wednesday’s vote... Read more
