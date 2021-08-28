Cancel
News wrap: Headlines in West Tisbury

Posted by 
West Tisbury Voice
 6 days ago

West Tisbury Town Column: August 27

There is nothing to say about Henri except that we went into the weekend nicely stocked, which meant no more trips to the grocery store for several days, and that is happiness. The water is warm in August, but sometimes you are surprised by an icy current while floating in... Read more

Rose Mallow

Philadelphia horticulturist Bernard McMahon, who also happened to be Thomas Jefferson’s garden consultant and mentor, knew a good plant when he saw it. He recommended rose mallow for American gardens. Appreciative of native species, McMahon made note of the propensity among New World gardeners to import plants. “In Europe, plants... Read more

West Tisbury's Huseby development resurfaces

A housing project proposed at the old Olsen farm in West Tisbury has re-emerged. Developer William Cumming, who grew up in Katama, recently signed agreements with the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank and Island Housing Trust for a project that will include market-rate houses and affordable housing. In 2017, the proposed... Read more

West Tisbury strengthens vaccination mandate

West Tisbury strengthens vaccination mandate

The West Tisbury select board voted unanimously on Wednesday to enact a town hall vaccination mandate — a move that now covers all employees working inside the building. The mandate requires all town employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 30. School employees are not covered by the mandate. Wednesday’s vote... Read more

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

