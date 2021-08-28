News wrap: Headlines in West Tisbury

(WEST TISBURY, MA) The news in West Tisbury never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

West Tisbury Town Column: August 27 There is nothing to say about Henri except that we went into the weekend nicely stocked, which meant no more trips to the grocery store for several days, and that is happiness. The water is warm in August, but sometimes you are surprised by an icy current while floating in...

Rose Mallow Philadelphia horticulturist Bernard McMahon, who also happened to be Thomas Jefferson's garden consultant and mentor, knew a good plant when he saw it. He recommended rose mallow for American gardens. Appreciative of native species, McMahon made note of the propensity among New World gardeners to import plants. "In Europe, plants...

West Tisbury's Huseby development resurfaces A housing project proposed at the old Olsen farm in West Tisbury has re-emerged. Developer William Cumming, who grew up in Katama, recently signed agreements with the Martha's Vineyard Land Bank and Island Housing Trust for a project that will include market-rate houses and affordable housing. In 2017, the proposed...

