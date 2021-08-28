Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

What's up: Leading stories in Wellfleet

Wellfleet Daily
 6 days ago

(WELLFLEET, MA) Here are today’s top stories from the Wellfleet area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Wellfleet / capecodwave.com

Sky Meets Sea at Great Island, Wellfleet – Slideshow + VIDEO

Sky Meets Sea at Great Island, Wellfleet – Slideshow + VIDEO

WELLFLEET – One thing that always amazes me at the height of summer on Cape Cod is that, with a bit of work, I can almost always find a stretch of beach to myself. So it was on Great Island on Wednesday afternoon. I saw a handful of others on... Read more

Wellfleet / providencejournal.com

60 years of saving the sandy shore: Cape Cod National Seashore battles climate change, dynamic coast

60 years of saving the sandy shore: Cape Cod National Seashore battles climate change, dynamic coast

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Penelope Jencks remembers the conversations her parents and their friends had in the years leading up to the creation of the Cape Cod National Seashore in 1961. Her parents had owned property in Wellfleet since 1939. They built a house there. When they found out the federal... Read more

Cape Cod And Islands / capecodtimes.com

September leg-stretchers: Top 5 Labor Day hikes on Cape Cod

September leg-stretchers: Top 5 Labor Day hikes on Cape Cod

Hurrah for sweet September! It could be the finest month to explore Cape Cod. Everything is mellower: the weather, the crowds, the traffic. But it's still warm enough to swim and many of the seasonal businesses are still open. Maybe even your favorite clam shack!. It is the perfect time... Read more

Wellfleet / capecoddaily.com

Wellfleet Chamber Cancels Labor Day Weekend Parade

Wellfleet Chamber Cancels Labor Day Weekend Parade

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Wellfleet’s Antique Car and Float Parade has been cancelled. The parade was originally scheduled to take place on July 4, but had been postponed until Labor Day Weekend. The chamber cited concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in Cape Cod over the summer,... . Read more

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

