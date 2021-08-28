What's up: News headlines in Langdon

(LANGDON, ND) What’s going on in Langdon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.



Charlene Christianson Mass of Christian Burial was held August 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Carrington for Charlene Christianson, 59, of Carrington, who passed away on August 21, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Health in Devils Lake. Burial was at the Carrington Cemetery. Charlene Marie Shuley was born January 11,... Read more

Cavalier County school districts welcome new teachers The new school year has brought a few new teachers to the Munich Public School District, St. Alphonsus, and Langdon Area School District. Darby Hart is the new 7th – 12th grade English Language Arts teacher in Munich this year. Hart grew up on a farm near Langdon. After graduating from Langdon High School, she earned her Bachelor of Science in English Education from Minnesota State University – Moorhead. She did her student teaching in Munich then taught four years at Starkweather Public School followed by 24 years with the Langdon School District. Hart said she became a teacher because it is a great way to share her love of reading and learning with others. Read more

