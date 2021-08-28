Cancel
Langdon, ND

What's up: News headlines in Langdon

Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 6 days ago

(LANGDON, ND) What’s going on in Langdon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Grand Forks / youtube.com

Noon Weather August 25

Carrington / cavaliercountyextra.com

Charlene Christianson

Mass of Christian Burial was held August 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Carrington for Charlene Christianson, 59, of Carrington, who passed away on August 21, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Health in Devils Lake. Burial was at the Carrington Cemetery. Charlene Marie Shuley was born January 11,... Read more

Langdon / cavaliercountyextra.com

Cavalier County school districts welcome new teachers

The new school year has brought a few new teachers to the Munich Public School District, St. Alphonsus, and Langdon Area School District. Darby Hart is the new 7th – 12th grade English Language Arts teacher in Munich this year. Hart grew up on a farm near Langdon. After graduating from Langdon High School, she earned her Bachelor of Science in English Education from Minnesota State University – Moorhead. She did her student teaching in Munich then taught four years at Starkweather Public School followed by 24 years with the Langdon School District. Hart said she became a teacher because it is a great way to share her love of reading and learning with others. Read more

Munich / cavaliercountyextra.com

Kram new Principal in Munich

Curt Kram is starting a new chapter in his career in education as the new elementary principal in the Munich Public School District. Kram grew up in the Wales area and graduated from Langdon High School. He earned his undergraduate degree at North Dakota State University with a major in vocal music education and minor in instrumental music education. Kram began his teaching career in Pembina, ND, teaching K-12 music for 3 years. He was then hired by Langdon and taught various grade levels of band and choir for 24 years. An opportunity in mentoring kindled a new interest and a new path. Read more

