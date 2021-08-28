Top Mona news stories
(MONA, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Mona area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
180 South 100 West Mona, UT | ColdwellBankerHomes.com
180 South 100 West, Mona, UT Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/180+South+100+West,+Mona,+UT ColdwellBankerHomes.com Spud Kendall - Coldwell Banker | 801.362.9095 Come see this charming two-story home featuring four bedrooms and one and three-quarter baths. This 1,800 square foot home is set on a large 0.73-acre corner lot with animal rights, complete with mature trees. The spacious kitchen layout and large picture window make for an ideal formal dining or en Read more
Woman sought in connection to Rapid City shooting identified as person shot in Utah
MONA, Utah (KEVN) - A woman initially sought by Rapid City Police for questioning regarding an Aug. 16 shooting has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Utah gas station. On Thursday, RCPD confirmed that 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City was found dead of a gunshot... Read more
Three charged in Utah after South Dakota woman found dead in trunk of car
MONA, Utah (ABC4) – Charges have been filed against three people after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in central Utah. Earlier this week, details about two of the people were released, including a statement from one admitting to killing the woman. Sunday afternoon, the Juab County Sheriff’s... Read more
Rapid City woman wanted for questioning identified as victim killed in Utah altercation
MONA, Utah (KOTA) - A woman initially sought by Rapid City Police for questioning regarding an Aug. 16 shooting has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Utah gas station. On Thursday, RCPD confirmed that 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City was found dead of a gunshot... Read more
Comments / 0