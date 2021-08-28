Cancel
Mona, UT

Top Mona news stories

Mona News Beat
Mona News Beat
 6 days ago

(MONA, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Mona area.

Mona / youtube.com

180 South 100 West Mona, UT | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

180 South 100 West Mona, UT | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

180 South 100 West, Mona, UT Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/180+South+100+West,+Mona,+UT ColdwellBankerHomes.com Spud Kendall - Coldwell Banker | 801.362.9095 Come see this charming two-story home featuring four bedrooms and one and three-quarter baths. This 1,800 square foot home is set on a large 0.73-acre corner lot with animal rights, complete with mature trees. The spacious kitchen layout and large picture window make for an ideal formal dining or en Read more

Utah / blackhillsfox.com

Woman sought in connection to Rapid City shooting identified as person shot in Utah

Woman sought in connection to Rapid City shooting identified as person shot in Utah

MONA, Utah (KEVN) - A woman initially sought by Rapid City Police for questioning regarding an Aug. 16 shooting has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Utah gas station. On Thursday, RCPD confirmed that 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City was found dead of a gunshot... Read more

South Dakota / keloland.com

Three charged in Utah after South Dakota woman found dead in trunk of car

Three charged in Utah after South Dakota woman found dead in trunk of car

MONA, Utah (ABC4) – Charges have been filed against three people after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in central Utah. Earlier this week, details about two of the people were released, including a statement from one admitting to killing the woman. Sunday afternoon, the Juab County Sheriff’s... Read more

Utah / kotatv.com

Rapid City woman wanted for questioning identified as victim killed in Utah altercation

Rapid City woman wanted for questioning identified as victim killed in Utah altercation

MONA, Utah (KOTA) - A woman initially sought by Rapid City Police for questioning regarding an Aug. 16 shooting has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Utah gas station. On Thursday, RCPD confirmed that 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City was found dead of a gunshot... Read more

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

