Silver Bay, MN

News wrap: Top stories in Silver Bay

Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
(SILVER BAY, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Silver Bay area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Silver Bay area, click here.

Silver Bay / fox21online.com

Silver Bay 2nd Grader Raises Over $600 to Help Local Fire Departments Battling Wildfires

Silver Bay 2nd Grader Raises Over $600 to Help Local Fire Departments Battling Wildfires

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Oliver Kochendorfer is 7-years-old and going into 2nd grade in Silver Bay. He wanted to do a popcorn and lemonade stand to help out the firefighters that are working so hard to put out the wildfires in Northeastern Minnesota. Oliver’s mom says he is hoping that... Read more

Silver Bay / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 11 James Rd, Silver Bay, MN 55614 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 11 James Rd, Silver Bay, MN 55614 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://11JamesRd.C21.com 11 James Rd Silver Bay, MN 55614 MLS 6099284 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 960 Sq. Ft. Two bedroom home with newer detached garage. Nice size maintenance free deck. New flooring installed throughout most rooms. Large kitchen/dining room. Many updates. Clean unfinished basement with a water proofing system installed in 2019. Contact Agent: Ashley LeBlanc Atwood Read more

Silver Bay / fox21online.com

North Shore Businesses Going Strong Despite Air Quality Concerns

North Shore Businesses Going Strong Despite Air Quality Concerns

SILVER BAY, Minn. — Resorts and campgrounds up the North Shore are continuing to feel the effects of the Greenwood fire. “The majority of our guests come up here to go hiking and visit the state park. Split Rock and Tettegouche being the most popular,” Cove Point Lodge Director of Operations, Kyra Bremer says. Read more

