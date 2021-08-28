News wrap: Top stories in John Day
(JOHN DAY, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the John Day area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Grant County to hold testing clinic for anyone presenting symptoms and close contacts of anyone who has tested positive in the last 14 days
The Grant County Health Department and the Blue Mountain Hospital will hold a COVID-19 testing clinic Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the hospital's emergency room parking lot at 170 Ford Road in John Day. The testing will be only for those experiencing symptoms and any close contacts with... Read more
Leo Martin Holthouse
Leo Martin Holthouse of John Day, Oregon, passed away of natural causes on Aug. 21, 2021. Leo was born in Sacramento, California, and raised on the family ranch near Mountain View, California, where his father instilled a hard-working spirit and passion for ranching in him, something he would pass on to his own children. Read more
OSP seeking person who poached buck in John Day
The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public's assistance to identify the person responsible for the unlawful taking and wasting of mule deer buck in John Day. On Aug. 8, the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division was notified of a deceased mule deer buck within the... Read more
LoLieta 'Babe' Gregg
LoLieta “Babe” Gregg, 83, of John Day, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Dayville Cemetery in Dayville, Oregon. LoLieta was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Prairie City, Oregon. She was... Read more
