Gila Bend news digest: Top stories today

Emergency declaration for Coconino County over flood damage
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an emergency declaration for Coconino County after heavy rain last week caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods, and private property. Ducey says damage caused by post-wildfire flooding has taken a severe toll on parts of northern Arizona county. Up to 3.3 inches of... Read more
Gov. Ducey seeking to help Gila Bend, Coconino County after major monsoon storm damage
Gov. Ducey is calling on the federal government to help with the cleanup in Gila Bend. He also declared a state of emergency in Coconino County. Read more
Storm cleanup continues in Flagstaff, Gila Bend and Globe-Miami
Storm cleanup continues in Flagstaff, Gila Bend and Globe-Miami after severe monsoon storms. Read more
Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration in Coconino County; more funds for Gila Bend
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has issued another declaration of emergency related to recent flooding in Arizona. Hourly precipitation of more than 3 inches Tuesday along the southern part of the scar was described by the Coconino County Flood Control District as a “200 to 500 year rainfall event." Read more
