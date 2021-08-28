Cancel
Gila Bend, AZ

Gila Bend news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Gila Bend News Beat
Gila Bend News Beat
 6 days ago

(GILA BEND, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Gila Bend.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gila Bend area, click here.

Coconino County / abc15.com

Emergency declaration for Coconino County over flood damage

Emergency declaration for Coconino County over flood damage

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an emergency declaration for Coconino County after heavy rain last week caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods, and private property. Ducey says damage caused by post-wildfire flooding has taken a severe toll on parts of northern Arizona county. Up to 3.3 inches of... Read more

Coconino County / youtube.com

Gov. Ducey seeking to help Gila Bend, Coconino County after major monsoon storm damage

Gov. Ducey seeking to help Gila Bend, Coconino County after major monsoon storm damage

Gov. Ducey is calling on the federal government to help with the cleanup in Gila Bend. He also declared a state of emergency in Coconino County. Read more

Gila Bend / youtube.com

Storm cleanup continues in Flagstaff, Gila Bend and Globe-Miami

Storm cleanup continues in Flagstaff, Gila Bend and Globe-Miami

Storm cleanup continues in Flagstaff, Gila Bend and Globe-Miami after severe monsoon storms. Read more

Coconino County / azfamily.com

Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration in Coconino County; more funds for Gila Bend

Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration in Coconino County; more funds for Gila Bend

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has issued another declaration of emergency related to recent flooding in Arizona. Hourly precipitation of more than 3 inches Tuesday along the southern part of the scar was described by the Coconino County Flood Control District as a "200 to 500 year rainfall event." Read more

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Local News
