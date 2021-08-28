Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hatch, NM

News wrap: Headlines in Hatch

Posted by 
Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 6 days ago

(HATCH, NM) The news in Hatch never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hatch area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Las Cruces / cbs4local.com

'We're not happy': Las Cruces family of fallen soldier reacts to Afghanistan chaos

'We're not happy': Las Cruces family of fallen soldier reacts to Afghanistan chaos

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The family of a Las Cruces native, who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, is devastated by the chaos unfolding in Kabul. Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez joined the Army in 2009 after graduating from Mayfield High School. The 28-year-old died last year during... Read more

Comments
avatar

Why are our sons and daughters fathers and mothers brothers and sisters citizens of this great United States always dying for other peoples incompetent decisions. I’m tired and exhausted watching my country fall and my fellow Americans die or be hurt. RIP brothers

1 like

avatar

A strong man we need more like HIM. It's awful to lose anyone to combat but heroes rush in where Angels dare not go!!! Now he'll lead in the hereafter hopefully he'll b protecting his friends family and other soldiers who do a job w/no recognition or rememerance. Thank everyone u c. It's the least we can do.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
New Mexico / koat.com

Las Cruces church preparing to help Afghan refugees resettle in New Mexico

Las Cruces church preparing to help Afghan refugees resettle in New Mexico

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Afghanistan refugees are heading to New Mexico, and one local church is already preparing to help the group resettle. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Las Cruces / lcsun-news.com

'He always made friends': After Lohman Ave. shooting, family of Ezekiel Diaz remembers life of fallen son

'He always made friends': After Lohman Ave. shooting, family of Ezekiel Diaz remembers life of fallen son

LAS CRUCES - About two years ago, Ezekiel Diaz was driving near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street when he saw a woman selling newspapers on the side of the road. As he approached in his car, a gust of wind tossed the woman and her newspapers across one of the busiest intersections in Las Cruces. Read more

Comments
avatar

sounds like good and decent man plz give us peace and van driver help this man's family allow them closure!!!

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
New Mexico / krwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 958 new cases, totaling 229,509

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 958 new cases, totaling 229,509

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 958 additional COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths. As of today, there are 362 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Read more

Comments / 0

Hatch Updates

Hatch Updates

Hatch, NM
26
Followers
241
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hatch, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy