News wrap: Headlines in Hatch

(HATCH, NM) The news in Hatch never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hatch area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

'We're not happy': Las Cruces family of fallen soldier reacts to Afghanistan chaos LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The family of a Las Cruces native, who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, is devastated by the chaos unfolding in Kabul. Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez joined the Army in 2009 after graduating from Mayfield High School. The 28-year-old died last year during... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Las Cruces church preparing to help Afghan refugees resettle in New Mexico HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Afghanistan refugees are heading to New Mexico, and one local church is already preparing to help the group resettle. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

'He always made friends': After Lohman Ave. shooting, family of Ezekiel Diaz remembers life of fallen son LAS CRUCES - About two years ago, Ezekiel Diaz was driving near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street when he saw a woman selling newspapers on the side of the road. As he approached in his car, a gust of wind tossed the woman and her newspapers across one of the busiest intersections in Las Cruces. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE