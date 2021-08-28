News wrap: Headlines in Hatch
(HATCH, NM)

'We're not happy': Las Cruces family of fallen soldier reacts to Afghanistan chaos
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The family of a Las Cruces native, who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, is devastated by the chaos unfolding in Kabul. Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez joined the Army in 2009 after graduating from Mayfield High School. The 28-year-old died last year during... Read more
Why are our sons and daughters fathers and mothers brothers and sisters citizens of this great United States always dying for other peoples incompetent decisions. I’m tired and exhausted watching my country fall and my fellow Americans die or be hurt. RIP brothers
A strong man we need more like HIM. It's awful to lose anyone to combat but heroes rush in where Angels dare not go!!! Now he'll lead in the hereafter hopefully he'll b protecting his friends family and other soldiers who do a job w/no recognition or rememerance. Thank everyone u c. It's the least we can do.
Las Cruces church preparing to help Afghan refugees resettle in New Mexico
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Afghanistan refugees are heading to New Mexico, and one local church is already preparing to help the group resettle. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Read more
'He always made friends': After Lohman Ave. shooting, family of Ezekiel Diaz remembers life of fallen son
LAS CRUCES - About two years ago, Ezekiel Diaz was driving near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street when he saw a woman selling newspapers on the side of the road. As he approached in his car, a gust of wind tossed the woman and her newspapers across one of the busiest intersections in Las Cruces. Read more
sounds like good and decent man plz give us peace and van driver help this man's family allow them closure!!!
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 958 new cases, totaling 229,509
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 958 additional COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths. As of today, there are 362 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Read more