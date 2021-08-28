Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kellogg, ID

What's up: News headlines in Kellogg

Posted by 
Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 6 days ago

(KELLOGG, ID) What’s going on in Kellogg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Kellogg / shoshonenewspress.com

Kellogg Police Department Roll Call: Aug. 11-25

Kellogg Police Department Roll Call: Aug. 11-25

• Malicious injury to property at Railroad and lower Third. Cleared, report taken. Someone hit a stop sign and drove off. Hoping they at least stopped at said sign before driving off. • Received a dog from county to put in the pound. • Dispatched to illegal dumping at 500... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Kellogg / shoshonenewspress.com

West Shoshone firefighters support CASA with annual fundraiser

West Shoshone firefighters support CASA with annual fundraiser

KELLOGG — The members of West Shoshone Firefighters Local Union 2034 have once again given back to the community with their second community fundraiser. On Thursday morning, Union President Nick Waites and Secretary/Treasurer Abe Hanna presented representatives with the Shoshone County Court Appointed Special Advocates group a check for $3,056.74. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Kellogg / shoshonenewspress.com

SMC honors their best

SMC honors their best

KELLOGG — Shoshone Medical Center recently announced that Jeff Hill and Tobey Hojem are the 2021 Employees of the Year. Hill has been with SMC for 11 years and began his career with them as a grounds maintenance worker. He has since worked his way into Information Services (I.T.). Hojem... Read more

Comments / 0

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg, ID
31
Followers
228
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kellogg, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Kellogg, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy