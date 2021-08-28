What's up: News headlines in Kellogg

(KELLOGG, ID) What’s going on in Kellogg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Kellogg Police Department Roll Call: Aug. 11-25 • Malicious injury to property at Railroad and lower Third. Cleared, report taken. Someone hit a stop sign and drove off. Hoping they at least stopped at said sign before driving off. • Received a dog from county to put in the pound. • Dispatched to illegal dumping at 500... Read more

West Shoshone firefighters support CASA with annual fundraiser KELLOGG — The members of West Shoshone Firefighters Local Union 2034 have once again given back to the community with their second community fundraiser. On Thursday morning, Union President Nick Waites and Secretary/Treasurer Abe Hanna presented representatives with the Shoshone County Court Appointed Special Advocates group a check for $3,056.74. Read more

