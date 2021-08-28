Trending local news in Mcgregor

Home For Sale: 22379 519th Lane, McGregor, MN 55760 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://22379519thLane.C21.com 22379 519th Lane McGregor, MN 55760 MLS 6073432 Beds: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 2268 Sq. Ft. Join the many home owners that enjoy Big Sandy Lake! Very well cared for two bedroom home on over 2 acres with 200ft of frontage. Full finished basement and detached garage. Septic was just put in last year. Plenty of room in the large double lot for entertaining. Very nice screened in gazebo and several outside sitting areas. Owners keep a boat in the water and have a nice path for easy access to the lake. Conveniently located near area bars, restaurants and trails. Contact Office: Twin Lakes Realty Read more