Top stories trending in Lisbon

(LISBON, ND) The news in Lisbon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lisbon / 740thefan.com

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 32 near Lisbon, North Dakota shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup braked and attempted to swerve away from the victim who was in the southbound lane of the roadway but she was hit. Read more

Lisbon / valleynewslive.com

NEAR LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a walk along a ND highway took a wrong turn. Authorities say it happened along Hwy. 32 in Ransom County around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. The crash report says a 42-year-old man... Read more

Lisbon / kxnet.com

A 61-year-old Lisbon woman is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a Ford F350 pickup truck. The crash occurred on Highway 32 near mile marker 35.5 in Lisbon at approximately 9:50 p.m. Thursday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports, the Ford F350 pickup was... Read more

Lisbon / newsdakota.com

LISBON, N.D. (NDHP) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a pickup traveling south bound on Highway 32 from Lisbon on Thursday. The driver of the pickup braked and attempted to swerve away from the pedestrian. The 61-year-old woman was transported by Lisbon ambulance and then... Read more

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

