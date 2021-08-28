Top stories trending in Lisbon

(LISBON, ND) The news in Lisbon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in crash near Lisbon LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 32 near Lisbon, North Dakota shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup braked and attempted to swerve away from the victim who was in the southbound lane of the roadway but she was hit. Read more

Large pickup hits woman along ND highway, victim fighting for her life NEAR LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a walk along a ND highway took a wrong turn. Authorities say it happened along Hwy. 32 in Ransom County around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. The crash report says a 42-year-old man... Read more

Serious injury pedestrian crash in Lisbon A 61-year-old Lisbon woman is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a Ford F350 pickup truck. The crash occurred on Highway 32 near mile marker 35.5 in Lisbon at approximately 9:50 p.m. Thursday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports, the Ford F350 pickup was... Read more

