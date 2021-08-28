Cancel
Petersburg, AK

Trending local news in Petersburg

Petersburg News Watch
(PETERSBURG, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Petersburg.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Petersburg area, click here.

Juneau / kfsk.org

KFSK weather weekly

KFSK has a weekly radio segment on the past week’s weather and what’s coming up for the weekend. It’s with forecasters from the National Weather Service in Juneau. Weather weekly will air on Wednesday during the Midday Magazine news at noon and these updates are archived here. In the episode... Read more

Petersburg / kfsk.org

Petersburg land sale could net borough just over $100k

The Petersburg borough had interest in all three parcels of land up for sale by sealed-bid auction this month. Two of the pieces of land were seized by the borough for non-payment of property taxes and put up for sale. Those are both on Kupreanof Island near some hunting and fishing lodges, across from Blind Slough. The smallest of the three saw the most interest. It comes in at under one third of an acre and had a minimum bid of $6,740. That lot saw four bids with Rick Braun offering the most at $15,001. Read more

Petersburg / kfsk.org

Candidates line up for Petersburg assembly, hospital board

Petersburg saw a rush of last minute filings for local office this week. Barring anyone dropping out of the race, voters this fall will see contested races for borough assembly, school board and hospital board. It’s shaping up to be one of the most crowded races for borough assembly in... Read more

Petersburg / petersburgpilot.com

ORCA camp closes out summer

The last Outdoor Recreation Creation Adventure (ORCA) camp of the summer finished at Sandy Beach on Friday, focusing on educating kids about eating healthy foods and staying active. The camp was a collaboration between Kinder Skog and the Petersburg Medical Center along with help from many local businesses and organizations. Read more

ABOUT

With Petersburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

