Trending local news in Petersburg

KFSK weather weekly
KFSK has a weekly radio segment on the past week’s weather and what’s coming up for the weekend. It’s with forecasters from the National Weather Service in Juneau. Weather weekly will air on Wednesday during the Midday Magazine news at noon and these updates are archived here. In the episode... Read more
Petersburg land sale could net borough just over $100k
The Petersburg borough had interest in all three parcels of land up for sale by sealed-bid auction this month. Two of the pieces of land were seized by the borough for non-payment of property taxes and put up for sale. Those are both on Kupreanof Island near some hunting and fishing lodges, across from Blind Slough. The smallest of the three saw the most interest. It comes in at under one third of an acre and had a minimum bid of $6,740. That lot saw four bids with Rick Braun offering the most at $15,001. Read more
Candidates line up for Petersburg assembly, hospital board
Petersburg saw a rush of last minute filings for local office this week. Barring anyone dropping out of the race, voters this fall will see contested races for borough assembly, school board and hospital board. It’s shaping up to be one of the most crowded races for borough assembly in... Read more
ORCA camp closes out summer
The last Outdoor Recreation Creation Adventure (ORCA) camp of the summer finished at Sandy Beach on Friday, focusing on educating kids about eating healthy foods and staying active. The camp was a collaboration between Kinder Skog and the Petersburg Medical Center along with help from many local businesses and organizations. Read more
