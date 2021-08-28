Trending local news in Petersburg

Petersburg land sale could net borough just over $100k

The Petersburg borough had interest in all three parcels of land up for sale by sealed-bid auction this month. Two of the pieces of land were seized by the borough for non-payment of property taxes and put up for sale. Those are both on Kupreanof Island near some hunting and fishing lodges, across from Blind Slough. The smallest of the three saw the most interest. It comes in at under one third of an acre and had a minimum bid of $6,740. That lot saw four bids with Rick Braun offering the most at $15,001.