Frankfort, MI

Trending news headlines in Frankfort

Frankfort Journal
 6 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) The news in Frankfort never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Michigan / recordpatriot.com

BENZONIA — A Frankfort woman was identified today by Michigan State Police after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash occurred last week. According to a news release Wednesday afternoon, Cadillac post troopers were called to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck while walking in the parking lot of the Shop-N-Save, located at 1747 Benzie Highway in Benzonia at about 12:07 p.m. on Friday. Read more

Michigan / 9and10news.com

President Biden’s push for the COVID-19 booster shot has made its way to Michigan. On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced the availability of the shot. Long-term senior centers will be the first to get it. Currently, many nursing homes are juggling the logistics of when their residents were vaccinated and when... Read more

Benzonia / upnorthlive.com

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car while walking in the parking lot of the Shop-N-Save in Benzonia, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said the driver, identified as a 30-year-old Benzonia man, stopped his truck in the parking lot to talk to someone on Friday around noon. Read more

Wyoming / manisteenews.com

MANISTEE – In early August, Manistee football began its preparation for Mason County Central; however, due to multiple individuals testing positive for COVID-19 within the Spartan program, the Chippewas were forced to find a new week one opponent quickly. Determined to see his team play on Friday night, coach Troy... Read more

