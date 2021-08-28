Trending news headlines in Frankfort

(FRANKFORT, MI) The news in Frankfort never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Governor Whitmer Announces COVID Booster Available in Michigan President Biden’s push for the COVID-19 booster shot has made its way to Michigan. On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced the availability of the shot. Long-term senior centers will be the first to get it. Currently, many nursing homes are juggling the logistics of when their residents were vaccinated and when... Read more

MSP: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Benzonia parking lot BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car while walking in the parking lot of the Shop-N-Save in Benzonia, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said the driver, identified as a 30-year-old Benzonia man, stopped his truck in the parking lot to talk to someone on Friday around noon. Read more

