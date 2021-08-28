Top stories trending in Grand Marais
End of Life doulas now part of Care Partners offerings
Back in 2019, WTIP introduced the concept of an “End of Life Doula” to listeners. We spoke with two of the women who are involved in this type of care, Jean Skeels and Pat Campanaro. Since then the women, along with Margy Nelson and Suzanne Sherman, have formalized their offering through a partnership with Care Partners of Cook County. Read more
Pet of the Week
FAME! FORTUNE! CELEBRITY! Do you have a favorite pet photo you would like to share? Tell us a little aboutyour pet and send pictures and contact information to ccnh@boreal.org or Cook County News Herald, PO Box 757, Grand Marais MN 55604. Thank you! Read more
