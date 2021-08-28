News wrap: Top stories in Hamilton
‘It happened so fast’: After crash, good Samaritans rescue woman before SUV bursts into flames in Ha
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a woman has a fighting chance for survival thanks to the actions of strangers that came to her rescue after a crash. Read more
Mom and daughter plead for air conditioning on Hamilton Southeastern wheelchair buses
The mother of a fifth-grade student said it was 91 degrees inside her daughter's bus Monday. Read more
2140 Ln 150 Hamilton Lk, Hamilton, IN, 46742 Tour - $675,000
Represented by: Danielle Jackson For more information, call (260) 243-8821 or email lakegalrealtor@gmail.com CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty,Inc, 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath custom built open concept lake home with 55 feet of sandy bottom frontage. This place has it all!! Lots of parking on a level lot with stamped concrete lakeside patio, a vast no maintenance deck with power retractable awning with sunset views. All appliances and pier stay. The 3rd bedroom is a kid/grandkid loft with huge closets and plenty of room for their game room. The home is on a 4 ft concrete crawl. This is truly one of a kind!! Read more
