Hamilton, IN

News wrap: Top stories in Hamilton

Posted by 
Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 6 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) What's going on in Hamilton? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Hamilton / youtube.com

'It happened so fast': After crash, good Samaritans rescue woman before SUV bursts into flames in Ha

‘It happened so fast’: After crash, good Samaritans rescue woman before SUV bursts into flames in Ha

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a woman has a fighting chance for survival thanks to the actions of strangers that came to her rescue after a crash.

Hamilton / youtube.com

Mom and daughter plead for air conditioning on Hamilton Southeastern wheelchair buses

Mom and daughter plead for air conditioning on Hamilton Southeastern wheelchair buses

The mother of a fifth-grade student said it was 91 degrees inside her daughter's bus Monday.

Fishers / youtube.com

Fishers mom advocates for air conditioning on buses for kids with special needs

Fishers mom advocates for air conditioning on buses for kids with special needs

Hamilton Southeastern Schools official are looking for ways to upgrade the affected buses.

Hamilton / youtube.com

2140 Ln 150 Hamilton Lk, Hamilton, IN, 46742 Tour - $675,000

2140 Ln 150 Hamilton Lk, Hamilton, IN, 46742 Tour - $675,000

Represented by: Danielle Jackson For more information, call (260) 243-8821 or email lakegalrealtor@gmail.com CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty,Inc, 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath custom built open concept lake home with 55 feet of sandy bottom frontage. This place has it all!! Lots of parking on a level lot with stamped concrete lakeside patio, a vast no maintenance deck with power retractable awning with sunset views. All appliances and pier stay. The 3rd bedroom is a kid/grandkid loft with huge closets and plenty of room for their game room. The home is on a 4 ft concrete crawl. This is truly one of a kind!!

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

