Red Lodge, MT

Trending local news in Red Lodge

Red Lodge Daily
 6 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) What’s going on in Red Lodge? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Red Lodge area, click here.

Red Lodge / khq.com

Red Lodge convenience store closes after customer allegedly crashes into it

RED LODGE, Mont. - A convenience store in Red Lodge is shutting down for an indefinite period of time after a customer allegedly crashed into the building. All of Circle 17's gas pumps will be closed due to compromised electricity, according to their Facebook post. Circle 17 will keep the... Read more

Red Lodge / carboncountynews.com

Thomas J. Buller

Thomas J. Buller, of Red Lodge, Montana, and Green Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully following a stroke on July 31, 2021, with his family at his side. Tom was born on March 22, 1948, in Billings. He was the first of Joe and Mary Jeanne Buller’s four children. Tom graduated... Read more

Carbon County / carboncountynews.com

Rescuers recover body of hiker missing in the Beartooth Mountains

Rescuers have recovered the body of missing hiker Tatum Morell. Morell was discovered by climbers on Saturday, Aug. 21 well below the Whitetail couloir. Two Bear Air and the Yellowstone County Sheriff helicopter worked together with Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff’s office to recover her body from the rugged mountains. The recovery teams were met by her family and Red Lodge Fire Rescue personnel at the Red Lodge Airport. Read more

Red Lodge / carboncountynews.com

Workforce Housing project welcomes new Red Lodge homeowners

The journey has come to an end for three Red Lodge families as they were presented the keys to their homes last week, Aug. 18, at the Spires subdivision, east of Red Lodge. For a year Kristen Hobson, Terry Sue Johnson-Rogers, and Tanya Hay have worked on their homes and helped each other out, every Tuesday and Saturday in all weathers, completing 20 hours a week in sweat equity. Read more

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
ABOUT

With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

