Trending local news in Red Lodge

(RED LODGE, MT) What’s going on in Red Lodge? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Red Lodge area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Red Lodge convenience store closes after customer allegedly crashes into it RED LODGE, Mont. - A convenience store in Red Lodge is shutting down for an indefinite period of time after a customer allegedly crashed into the building. All of Circle 17's gas pumps will be closed due to compromised electricity, according to their Facebook post. Circle 17 will keep the... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Thomas J. Buller Thomas J. Buller, of Red Lodge, Montana, and Green Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully following a stroke on July 31, 2021, with his family at his side. Tom was born on March 22, 1948, in Billings. He was the first of Joe and Mary Jeanne Buller’s four children. Tom graduated... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Rescuers recover body of hiker missing in the Beartooth Mountains Rescuers have recovered the body of missing hiker Tatum Morell. Morell was discovered by climbers on Saturday, Aug. 21 well below the Whitetail couloir. Two Bear Air and the Yellowstone County Sheriff helicopter worked together with Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff’s office to recover her body from the rugged mountains. The recovery teams were met by her family and Red Lodge Fire Rescue personnel at the Red Lodge Airport. Read more

TOP VIEWED