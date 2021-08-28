Trending local news in Oakridge

Cancel
Oakridge Times
 6 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) What’s going on in Oakridge? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oakridge area, click here.

Middle Fork Complex wildfire update: Fires grow to 16,527 acres; 10% containment; closure area increased

Crews are continuing to work on containment at the Gales and Ninemile wildfires in the Middle Fork Complex north of Oakridge, which has reached 16,527 acres total and remains at 10% containment. On the Kwis Fire east of Oakridge, crews are mopping up and backhauling equipment and supplies for use... Read more

Oakridge crews on scene of fire on hillside between McLane Creek & water tower off W. 2nd

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews are on scene of a fire on the hillside between McLane Creek in Westfir and the water tower off of W. 2nd, according to Oakridge Fire & EMS. A helicopter is making water drops, the department said. DEVELOPING | Check back for updates. Read more

OR’s Middle Fork Complex

The Middle Fork Complex has multiple wildfires that broke out on July 29, 2021, around 1400 hours PT, about nine miles north of Oakridge, Oregon. Currently, there are 12 wildfires actively burning on the Middle Fork Range District. Air resources conducting an recon flight detected a new start on Thursday... Read more

Middle Fork Complex: Weekend weather means 'large potential for fire growth,' closures to impact hunters

Low humidity and high temperatures will mean near-critical fire weather as crews continue battling the Middle Fork Complex. And continued closures around the wildfire will mean hunters won't have access to a large part of one hunting area as archery deer and elk season starts Saturday. The Middle Fork Complex... Read more

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

