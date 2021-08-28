Trending local news in Oakridge

(OAKRIDGE, OR) What’s going on in Oakridge? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oakridge area, click here.

Middle Fork Complex wildfire update: Fires grow to 16,527 acres; 10% containment; closure area increased Crews are continuing to work on containment at the Gales and Ninemile wildfires in the Middle Fork Complex north of Oakridge, which has reached 16,527 acres total and remains at 10% containment. On the Kwis Fire east of Oakridge, crews are mopping up and backhauling equipment and supplies for use... Read more

Oakridge crews on scene of fire on hillside between McLane Creek & water tower off W. 2nd OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews are on scene of a fire on the hillside between McLane Creek in Westfir and the water tower off of W. 2nd, according to Oakridge Fire & EMS. A helicopter is making water drops, the department said. DEVELOPING | Check back for updates. Read more

OR’s Middle Fork Complex The Middle Fork Complex has multiple wildfires that broke out on July 29, 2021, around 1400 hours PT, about nine miles north of Oakridge, Oregon. Currently, there are 12 wildfires actively burning on the Middle Fork Range District. Air resources conducting an recon flight detected a new start on Thursday... Read more

