Morenci, MI

Top Morenci news stories

Posted by 
Morenci Times
Morenci Times
 6 days ago

(MORENCI, MI) What’s going on in Morenci? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Morenci area, click here.

Morenci / freep.com

John Skelton, father of missing Morenci boys, declines parole hearing

John Skelton, father of missing Morenci boys, declines parole hearing

There won't be a parole hearing this year for a Morenci man whose sons have been missing since Thanksgiving 2010. John Russell Skelton, 49, was supposed to have a hearing this week, but he declined his interview with the parole board, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Friday. Read more

Morenci / usnews.com

Dad of 3 Missing Boys in Lenawee County Skips Parole Hearing

Dad of 3 Missing Boys in Lenawee County Skips Parole Hearing

MORENCI, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man whose three boys have been missing since 2010 declined to appear at a parole hearing in prison, authorities said. John Skelton's decision means he probably won't be released and must wait a year for another shot at parole, said Chris Gautz, spokesman at the Corrections Department. Read more

Morenci / fox2detroit.com

Father of missing Skelton brothers likely won't be released from prison after skipping parole hearing

Father of missing Skelton brothers likely won't be released from prison after skipping parole hearing

MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2/AP) - John Skelton, the father of three Michigan boys who have been missing for almost 11 years, failed to appear for a parole hearing Friday. Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison. Because he missed the parole hearing, he likely will not be released this year and will have to wait another year to try to get paroled. Read more

Morenci / ohionewstime.com

The latest information on the Skeleton Brothers case

The latest information on the Skeleton Brothers case

Morenci, Michigan — Editor’s Note: The attached video was originally aired on November 25, 2020. John Skeleton, the father of three brothers who went missing more than 10 years ago, will not be released on parole this year. On Friday, Michigan Correctional Bureau spokesman Chris Goats confirmed that the skeleton... Read more

Morenci Times

Morenci Times

Morenci, MI
With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Public HealthPosted by
