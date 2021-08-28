Top Morenci news stories

(MORENCI, MI) What’s going on in Morenci? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Father of missing Skelton brothers likely won't be released from prison after skipping parole hearing MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2/AP) - John Skelton, the father of three Michigan boys who have been missing for almost 11 years, failed to appear for a parole hearing Friday. Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison. Because he missed the parole hearing, he likely will not be released this year and will have to wait another year to try to get paroled. Read more

