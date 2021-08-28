Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, MT

What's up: News headlines in Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) The news in Columbus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Park City / mtstandard.com

Yellowstone River float from Columbus to Park City is historic

Yellowstone River float from Columbus to Park City is historic

Boaters looking for a less-visited, but still scenic stretch of the Yellowstone River to float should check out the section between Columbus and Park City. Since it is a 24-mile float, rafters may want to wait until there is more water and flows are swifter. Or plan on a very long day with a lot of rowing or paddling. Fortunately, flows are trending closer to normal at 3,590 cubic feet per second after recent rains, as measured at the Billings gauge. At Livingston, flows were 2,100 cfs. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Stillwater County / stillwatercountynews.com

Man faces new alleged crime, same victim

Man faces new alleged crime, same victim

A man who is just three years into a 10-year probationary sentence is back in court again, accused again of felony strangulation of the same victim. Jacob Paul Vincelette, 31, appeared in district court last week on revocation motion filed by Stillwater County Attorney Nancy Rohde. The revocation is based... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Columbus / youtube.com

Columbus offense oozing with potential

Columbus offense oozing with potential

Columbus offense oozing with potential Read more

Comments / 0

Columbus News Watch

Columbus News Watch

Columbus, MT
35
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, MT
Columbus, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy